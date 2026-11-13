Midterms Showed US Voters Want To Break Up With Israel

MENAFN - Asia Times) On the very morning of the critical US midterm elections, President Donald Trump made what seemed like a shocking announcement: no more aid to Israel.

“Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel US$4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping,” Trump told Fox News' Fox & Friends. He went on to make two seemingly contradictory assertions:“We won't be paying Israel,” and“We'll help Israel if they need it.”

In truth, there was little euphoria among those who have long campaigned against US funding of Israel. The lack of enthusiasm can be explained by two factors: Few take Trump's pledges seriously, and his remarks were widely understood as a desperate attempt to stave off what was shaping up to be a disastrous election outcome.

The election ultimately delivered one of the most humiliating defeats in Republican Party history, with Democrats capturing both the Senate and House of Representatives and making sweeping gains across the country.

Republicans quickly turned against Trump, who made the unusual admission that the war on Iran had contributed to their defeat.

Vice President JD Vance, widely considered a potential presidential contender in 2028, was more explicit.“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance tweeted on November 4, calling for Republicans to“change our relationship to Israel.”

Though Vance was criticized by some within his party for naming Israel, the clearest indication that unconditional US support for Israel had become a major political liability came from Trump himself.

First, his rushed Election Day announcement was an unmistakable attempt to influence voters before they cast their ballots. Trump failed, but in doing so, he revealed that he and his party understood Israel had become a major factor in their political predicament.

Indeed, Trump described the $4 billion payment as“a bad talking point,” complaining that critics were using it against Republicans.