Foshan-Based TEMAI Exhibits At The 2026 SEMA Show In Las Vegas
Cooling and Warming Within Reach of Rear-Seat Passengers
Designed around the second-row space of the 2020–2024 Model Y, the AURORA Y Classic keeps drinks and other refreshments within easy reach of rear-seat passengers. Users can switch between cooling and warming modes and adjust the temperature for daily commutes, family outings and long road trips.
About TEMAI
TEMAI develops accessories exclusively for Tesla vehicles. Its in-car refrigerator portfolio spans the 2020–2024 Model Y, Model Y Juniper, Model Y L, Model 3 Highland and Cybertruck, with products designed around the space available in each vehicle.
TEMAI's GLACIER series uses compressor cooling and includes models designed for trunk side pockets and center consoles. Its AURORA series uses thermoelectric technology to bring cooling and warming within easy reach inside the cabin. TEMAI builds high-quality travel gear for Tesla owners, with in-car refrigerators at the core of its lineup alongside sunshades, charging accessories and storage products. Its vision is to expand the boundaries of Tesla travel.
Official websiteCONTACT: zeng dudu,...
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