Foshan-Based TEMAI Exhibits At The 2026 SEMA Show In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMAI, an independent accessories brand based in Foshan, Guangdong, China, exhibited at the 2026 SEMA Show, which opened Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. TEMAI's booth was in the North Hall (10155). The company has developed a 6-liter rear-seat cooler and warmer for the 2020–2024 Tesla Model Y. The unit offers cooling and warming modes with adjustable temperature settings.

























Cooling and Warming Within Reach of Rear-Seat Passengers

Designed around the second-row space of the 2020–2024 Model Y, the AURORA Y Classic keeps drinks and other refreshments within easy reach of rear-seat passengers. Users can switch between cooling and warming modes and adjust the temperature for daily commutes, family outings and long road trips.









About TEMAI

TEMAI develops accessories exclusively for Tesla vehicles. Its in-car refrigerator portfolio spans the 2020–2024 Model Y, Model Y Juniper, Model Y L, Model 3 Highland and Cybertruck, with products designed around the space available in each vehicle.

TEMAI's GLACIER series uses compressor cooling and includes models designed for trunk side pockets and center consoles. Its AURORA series uses thermoelectric technology to bring cooling and warming within easy reach inside the cabin. TEMAI builds high-quality travel gear for Tesla owners, with in-car refrigerators at the core of its lineup alongside sunshades, charging accessories and storage products. Its vision is to expand the boundaries of Tesla travel.









Official website

CONTACT: zeng dudu,...