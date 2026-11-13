Friday The 13Th: Can You Pronounce Paraskevidekatriaphobia? Why You Should Know What This 22-Letter Word Means

MENAFN - Live Mint) Would you cancel a trip because it falls on Friday the 13th? For some people, the date brings more than a passing worry. It can trigger intense fear even when there is no clear danger. That fear has a name that may be harder to face than the calendar itself. It is called paraskevidekatriaphobia.

The word comes from three Greek terms. Paraskevi means Friday, dekatria means thirteen, and phobia means fear. Another name for the same fear is friggatriskaidekaphobia. The fear of the number 13 alone is called triskaidekaphobia.

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Say it slowly as par-uh-SKEE-vuh-dek-uh-TRY-uh-foh-bee-uh. Psychotherapist Donald Dossey helped popularise the term. He joked that once you could pronounce it, you were cured. Getting the syllables right may earn a laugh. For someone whose fear disrupts daily life, treatment can help.

What symptoms should you look for?

A person may feel anxious just thinking about the date. Even seeing the date on a calendar can bring on symptoms. Others may panic as the day approaches. Their heart may race, and they may sweat or feel sick. Some people may also feel dizzy or struggle to catch their breath.

Fear can influence ordinary decisions, too. Someone might postpone a journey, put off signing a contract or cancel dinner plans. Some people arrange their work around the date to avoid meetings or important decisions altogether.

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Others might stay home to avoid anything they believe could bring bad luck. How much this fear disrupts daily life matters more than any one symptom. A doctor or mental health professional can assess persistent fear and its effects.

Why does the date have an unlucky reputation?

The exact origin remains uncertain. One Christian tradition connects the number 13 with the Last Supper. It identifies Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus Christ, as the 13th guest. Friday also carries its own associations, including the crucifixion of Jesus.

Another story links the date to the arrest of the Knights Templar. The arrests began in France on Friday, October 13, 1307. The link to today's superstition remains uncertain. Research generally finds Friday the 13th is about as unlucky as any other day.

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Friday the 13th occurs three times in 2026. The first two fell in February and March. November 13 is the last one this year.

If the fear regularly changes your plans, a mental health professional can help. One common treatment for specific phobias is exposure therapy.

It involves gradually facing what you fear with guidance. The aim is to reduce the fear and help you return to your usual activities.