Karnataka: Man Breaks Into Grocery Store To Steal Garlic Sack, Leaves Empty-Handed After Spotting CCTV

An unusual attempted theft at a popular local grocery store has caught attention after CCTV footage captured a thief struggling to make away with a sack of garlic. The incident reportedly took place at around 2:30 am, when an unidentified man allegedly broke into the shop with the intention of stealing valuables. After looking around the premises and inspecting the items available, he eventually decided to target a sack of garlic. However, what followed was an unexpected turn of events.

Although he managed to drag the sack outside the shop, the thief failed to take it away and eventually fled, leaving the garlic behind. The unusual sequence of events, captured on the store's surveillance cameras, has drawn attention.

Thief Targets Sack Of Garlic Inside Grocery Store

According to the CCTV footage, the thief entered the grocery store at around 2:30 am and began inspecting the items kept inside. After apparently finding no cash to steal, he turned his attention to a sack of garlic. He then transferred the garlic into another jute bag, seemingly preparing to carry it away without attracting attention. His actions were recorded by the shop's surveillance cameras.

Thief Uses Lungi To Cover Face After Spotting CCTV Camera

While preparing to leave with the sack, the thief reportedly noticed a CCTV camera installed inside the shop. Realising that his actions might have been recorded, he removed the lungi (a traditional garment) he was wearing and wrapped it around his head and face to conceal his identity. He then dragged the sack of garlic towards a vehicle parked nearby, apparently intending to escape with the goods.

Thief Wanders Around Garlic Sack Before Fleeing

Although the thief managed to drag the sack outside the shop, he did not leave with it. Instead, he reportedly spent around four to five minutes near the sack, wandering around and seemingly struggling to decide what to do next. Despite his efforts to take the garlic away, he eventually abandoned the sack and fled the scene. His unusual behaviour, captured on CCTV, has made the attempted theft particularly noteworthy.

Shop Owner Suspects Divine Intervention Behind Incident

The shop owner reportedly believes that divine intervention may have played a role in the incident. According to the owner, there have been previous instances in which people who stole goods from shops later returned to pay for them after experiencing unfortunate events in their lives. The owner believes that divine intervention may also have been at work in this incident, as the thief abandoned the garlic sack despite managing to take it outside the shop.

CCTV Footage Captures Unusual Attempted Theft

The surveillance footage provides a glimpse into the thief's actions, from entering the grocery store and selecting the sack of garlic to covering his face with a lungi and eventually abandoning the goods. While the reason behind his decision to leave the sack remains unclear, the incident highlights how CCTV cameras can help document attempted thefts and provide useful evidence for shop owners.