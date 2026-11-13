Concierge Medicine Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Concierge Medicine Market Size & Share Analysis The global concierge medicine market size was valued at USD 24.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 27.22 billion in 2026 to USD 54.03 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the concierge medicine market with a share of 38.41% in 2025. Concierge medicine is a membership-based model of healthcare in which patients pay a recurring fee to a physician or medical practice in exchange for enhanced access and personalized primary care services. These services commonly include longer consultations, direct physician access, preventive care, and chronic disease management. Concierge medicine services are classified under SAC Code 999312 (medical and dental practice services) and SIC Code 8011 (offices and clinics of doctors of medicine). The concierge medicine market demand is supported by the preference for personalized healthcare, preference for convenient physician access, and adoption of membership-based primary care models. Patients are opting for services offering extended consultations, direct physician communication, preventive healthcare, and coordinated healthcare, contributing to concierge medicine market growth. Concierge Medicine Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 24.98 Billion2026 Market Size USD 27.17 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 53.96 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 8.95%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.41% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 11.10%Segment Insights By Ownership Model Leading Segment Physician-Owned Solo Practices Market Share in 2025 29.84% By Specialty Fastest-growing Segment Psychiatry CAGR 11.27% (2026-2034) By Payment Structure Leading Segment Annual Membership Market Share in 2025 54.28% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift toward Personalized Preventive Care Programs The concierge medicine market analysis shows that medical practitioners are placing greater emphasis on individualized health assessments, preventive screenings, wellness plans, and continuous monitoring. These programs allow physicians to tailor preventive care according to each patient's health profile and medical history. This approach strengthens personalized care within concierge medicine. 02 Integration of Telehealth into Concierge Care Models Telehealth services are becoming more integrated into concierge medicine through virtual consultations, remote follow-ups, and digital communication with physicians. These services allow patients to access care without visiting the clinic for every consultation. This integration broadens access to concierge medical services beyond in person visits. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the concierge medicine marke share, as dependence on physician availability, clinical staff, digital healthcare platforms, diagnostic services, and specialist networks can restrict the ability of practices to expand memberships and maintain service levels. The market is likely to follow a capacity-constrained recovery pattern, as restoration of technology and support services can occur relatively quickly, while physician recruitment and practice capacity require longer periods to recover. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.4 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 8.55%. As supply conditions normalize through improved physician recruitment, stronger staffing availability, reliable technology platforms, and more stable access to diagnostic and specialist services, concierge medicine market growth is expected to gradually return to 8.95%. 01 The concierge medicine market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by personalized primary care, membership-based healthcare models, AI-enabled care coordination, virtual care, preventive health services, and technology-enabled patient engagement. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Concierge Medicine Market, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details Prosper Medical USD 16 Million In July 2026, Prosper Medical raises USD 16 million led by FUSE, supporting expansion of Prosper's AI-powered concierge primary-care platform, including expansion of its physician network, continued development of its AI care layer, and growth into new markets. Sunny Health AI USD 2.8 Million In July 2025, Sunny Health AI raises USD 2.8 million in pre-seed funding to build an AI-first healthcare concierge, led by Zetta Venture Partners. Funding supports development of an AI-first healthcare concierge that helps consumers identify appropriate physicians and book care.

Concierge Medicine Market Dynamics 01

Longer Primary Care Wait Times and Demand for Extended Physician Consultations Drive Market

Longer wait times for primary care appointments can increase patient interest in faster access to physicians. Membership-based healthcare models can provide more direct scheduling and easier communication with care providers. Greater need for timely healthcare access can therefore support concierge medicine adoption.

Demand for longer physician visits can increase interest in direct primary care and personalized medical services. More consultation time allows physicians to address multiple health concerns and maintain a closer physician-patient relationship. This can strengthen preference for patient-centered care within concierge medicine.

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High Membership Fee Burden and Limited Physician Participation Constrain Market Expansion

High membership fees can make private healthcare services less affordable for patients who already pay for conventional medical coverage. The additional membership expense can limit enrollment among price sensitive patients and restrict wider access to personalized healthcare.

Limited availability of physicians willing to adopt concierge models can restrict the number of practices and patient capacity in the market. Smaller physician participation can slow expansion of executive healthcare and other membership based primary care services.

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Development of AI-Enabled Care Navigation and Chronic Disease Programs Offer Growth Opportunities for Market Players

The development of AI-enabled care navigation can help concierge providers organize referrals, diagnostic appointments, medical records, and follow-up activities across different providers. Practices can use remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and healthcare analytics to support more coordinated services for members. This creates an additional service layer around personalized healthcare.

Concierge providers can develop condition specific programs for patients requiring ongoing chronic disease management. These programs can combine regular physician reviews, treatment tracking, and coordinated specialist care within a membership model. Such offerings can strengthen patient centered care and create specialized recurring services.

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Direct Primary Care Competition and Concierge Model Awareness Gaps Hinder Market Growth

Competition from direct primary care practices can make concierge services harder to differentiate when both models offer direct physician access and personalized services. Similar service features can increase pressure on providers to demonstrate value through the physician-patient relationship and service scope.

Limited awareness of concierge care structures can leave potential members unclear about membership fees, included services, and how concierge care works alongside private healthcare coverage. This uncertainty can slow membership decisions and make patient conversion more difficult.

Concierge Medicine Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Ownership Model

The physician-owned solo practices segment accounted for a share of 29.84% in 2025, supported by direct physician involvement and personalized care delivery. Independent ownership allows physicians to tailor appointment availability, communication, and preventive care services to individual patient needs.

The virtual-only concierge platforms segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% during the forecast period, driven by the use of virtual consultations and demand for convenient access to personalized healthcare. Digital care delivery also enables concierge providers to serve patients without requiring frequent in-person visits.

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By Specialty

The primary care segment accounted for a share of 28.73% in 2025, owing to the broad range of preventive, routine, and chronic disease management services provided through primary care. Its central role in ongoing patient relationships supports strong adoption within concierge medicine.

The psychiatry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for personalized mental healthcare and more accessible physician consultations. Concierge models can provide extended consultation time and more flexible communication for ongoing psychiatric care.

By Payment Structure

The annual membership segment accounted for a share of 54.28% in 2025 due to predictable recurring payments and the ability to bundle personalized consultations, preventive services, and enhanced physician access into a single membership. This structure also provides practices with a stable revenue model.

The monthly subscription segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during the forecast period, propelled by demand for flexible payment options and lower upfront financial commitments. Monthly billing can make concierge healthcare more accessible to patients who prefer shorter payment intervals.

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Concierge Medicine Market Regional OutlookNorth America Concierge Medicine Market

North America: Market Dominance Reinforced by Physician-Owned Practices and Regulated Block Fee Arrangements

The North America concierge medicine market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.41% in 2025, supported by growing use of membership-based primary care and demand for more personalized physician access.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market

The U.S. market is led by annual membership models and physician-owned practices. In 2026, the IRS confirmed HSA compatibility for qualifying direct primary care arrangements, with monthly membership fees of up to USD 150 per individual, supporting expansion of membership-based primary care models.

Canada Concierge Medicine Market

The Canada market benefits from patient attachment models and regulated block fee arrangements. In Ontario, physicians can offer block fee arrangements for eligible uninsured services for 3 to 12 months, supporting recurring payment models within private physician services.

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Asia Pacific Concierge Medicine Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Focus on Proactive Health Management and Integrated Digital Health Access

The Asia Pacific concierge medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Concierge Medicine Market

Japan's concierge medicine market is expected to benefit from the country's aging population, demand for personalized healthcare, and interest in preventive and comprehensive medical services. The emergence of premium private clinics offering personalized health assessments, preventive medicine, regenerative medicine, and tailored care is supporting the development of high-end healthcare services in Japan.

China Concierge Medicine Market

China's concierge medicine market is expected to benefit from the demand for personalized, preventive, and digitally enabled healthcare services, as the country strengthens lifecycle health management. China's 2026–2030 health plan emphasizes proactive health management, personalized health services, smart healthcare platforms, and wider use of AI in healthcare, supporting the development of premium and individualized care models.

India Concierge Medicine Market

The India market is led by integrated digital health access and personalized care coordination. The government has launched Aarogya Setu 2.0, enabling personal health records, personalized health dashboards, appointment booking, health reminders, and access to connected digital health services.

Europe Concierge Medicine Market

Europe: Growth Shaped by Independent Clinic Expansion and Flexible Private Care Structures

The Europe concierge medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period, supported by the expansion of independent private medical services and greater availability of personalized care outside standard public healthcare pathways.

U.K. Concierge Medicine Market

The UK market is supported by private GP services and pay-per-visit consultations. The Care Quality Commission regulates independent doctor and clinic services, including private GP consultations and treatment, while government guidance confirms that private GP services can operate separately from NHS-funded practices.

Germany Concierge Medicine Market

The German market benefits from established self-pay medical services and elective private care. Germany's federal health portal recognizes Individual Health Services (IGeL) as privately paid outpatient services, while elective hospital services can also be purchased privately, creating established channels for personalized healthcare beyond statutory coverage.

Latin America Concierge Medicine Market

Latin America: Growth Supported by Private Care Integration and Differentiated Physician Scheduling

The Latin America concierge medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period, supported by greater integration of private healthcare programs and flexible physician scheduling models. In Mexico, the National Registry of Medical Tourism Providers covers private facilities serving international patients. In Brazil, a Federal Council of Medicine ruling allows physicians to maintain separate schedules for private and health plan patients, supporting differentiated private care delivery.

Middle East & Africa Concierge Medicine Market

Middle East & Africa: Growth Led by Virtual Care Licensing and Expanding Private Physician Networks

The Middle East and Africa concierge medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period due to increasing availability of virtual concierge care and private physician access models. In the UAE, Dubai's telemedicine standards permit remote consultations, follow-up care, and second opinions, supporting virtual-only concierge services. South Africa's National Health Insurance framework is expanding participation of private general practitioners in contracted multidisciplinary networks, broadening organized access to private physician services.

Competitive Landscape

The concierge medicine market competitive landscape is fragmented across physician-led practices, concierge medicine management organizations, private healthcare networks, and membership-based primary care providers. Key players such as MDVIP, SignatureMD, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Concierge Choice Physicians, and Specialdocs Consultants are collectively estimated to account for 20–25% of the global concierge medicine market share.

Established participants compete primarily through physician network size, membership models, personalized care, practice support, and geographic coverage. Emerging, niche, and regional providers in the concierge medicine market ecosystem compete through specialized care programs, flexible membership structures, personalized wellness offerings, and localized physician practices.

Physician-Owned Solo Practices Physician-Led Group Practices Corporate-Owned Clinics Hospital/Health-System Affiliated Programs Franchise Models Virtual-Only Concierge Platforms

Primary Care Internal Medicine Cardiology Pediatrics Psychiatry Neurology Orthopedics Geriatrics Endocrinology Rheumatology Dermatology Oncology

Annual Membership Monthly Subscription Pay-per-Visit

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Concierge Medicine Market MDVIP (US) SignatureMD (US) Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (US) Concierge Choice Physicians (US) Specialdocs Consultants (US) William A. Atlas, MD One Medical (US) MD2 (US) Diamond Physicians (US) PreferredMD (US) Peninsula Doctor (US) Privia Health (US) WorldClinic (US) Baylor Scott & White Health (US) Atrium Health (US)Key Industry Developments May 2026 Weill Cornell Medicine opened a new primary care practice in Midtown Manhattan incorporating Concierge Choice Physicians' membership model. January 2026 MDVIP expanded its network in New York's Capital Region through two new affiliated primary care practices ScopeSegmentation By Ownership Model 6By Specialty 12By Payment Structure 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5MDVIP (US) · SignatureMD (US) · Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (US) · Concierge Choice Physicians (US) · Specialdocs Consultants (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The concierge medicine market size is valued at USD 27.17 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 53.96 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.41% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are MDVIP, SignatureMD, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Concierge Choice Physicians, Specialdocs Consultants, William A. Atlas, MD, One Medical, MD2, Diamond Physicians, PreferredMD, Peninsula Doctor, Privia Health, WorldClinic, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Atrium Health. The concierge medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.