Fire Breaks Out In Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq Industrial Area Authorities Respond
- By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Teams of Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out on Friday afternoon at a warehouse in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources.Recommended For You
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