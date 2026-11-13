In Pictures: Delhi Overtakes Lahore As World's Most Polluted City As Air Quality Drops
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was "hazardous" at 334, making it the most polluted major global city, according to Swiss group IQAir, which measures air quality levels based on the concentration of toxins.Recommended For You
An AQI reading up to 50 is considered good with little or no health risk.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
India's official Central Pollution Control Board pegged the AQI higher at 403 and rated it "severe".
The Swiss and Indian readings vary due to the different AQI scales and methodologies used to calculate and classify air pollution levels.
Cars and motorcycles emerged from dense smog, which also appeared to obscure streetlights on the city's main roads, videos from news agency ANI showed.
Pollution is a seasonal problem in many parts of northern India and neighbouring Pakistan, as the cold, heavy air of winter traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from agricultural burning.ALSO READ
- Pakistan blames India's Diwali fireworks for Lahore's toxic air Toxic smog blankets Indian capital as Diwali firecracker concerns mount
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment