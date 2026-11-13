Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Others Offer Condolences To UAE Over Fujairah Accident

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE witnessed a tragic accident involving multiple vehicles on Thursday in Fujairah, which led to the deaths of 14 people and injured 30 others. Condolences have been pouring in from countries in the region over the victins of the horrific crash.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with UAE following the traffic accident in Fujairah. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry also voiced its solidarity with the UAE over the tragic traffic accident that left multiple casualties.

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Qatar and Oman also expressed solidarity with the UAE, extending their condolences to the victims' families and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

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Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences and sincere sympathy to the UAE government and its people. The Ministry affirmed Iraq's solidarity with the UAE in this tragic loss, expressing its sympathy with the victims' families and loved ones, and praying to Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His boundless mercy, grant their families patience and solace, and bless the injured with a speedy recovery.

The Embassy of Israel in UAE extended its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the victims of the tragic accident in Fujairah, and to the Government and people of UAE.

"We stand in solidarity with the UAE during this difficult time and wish all those injured a full and speedy recovery. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort," it said on X.

Jordanians injured in crash

Jordan, which said two of its citizens were injured in the crash, expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the UAE government and its people over the incident.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al Majali, explained that preliminary information indicates that two Jordanian citizens were injured in the accident and had left the hospital after receiving treatment.

Majali affirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with the government and people of the UAE in this painful tragedy, expressing his deepest condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

GCC Secretary-General, Arab Parliament condole loss

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, government, and people, as well as to the families of the victims, following the tragic traffic accident that occurred in the emirate of Fujairah, which resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries.

Albudaiwi expressed his profound sorrow and regret over this tragic incident, underscoring the GCC's solidarity and its standing alongside the UAE and its brotherly people during this painful time.

He prayed to Almighty God to encompass the deceased with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families and relatives with patience and solace, to bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.

The Arab Parliament also expressed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the UAE, its leadership, government, parliament and people, over the victims of the traffic accident that occurred today in the emirate of Fujairah, resulting in a number of fatalities and injuries.

It prayed for mercy for those who lost their lives, patience and solace for their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

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