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NMC Healthcare Offers Free Health Checks On World Diabetes Day


Date: 2026-11-13 04:29:12

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Free screenings across the UAE on November 14 will include blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure tests, along with BMI measurements

Published: Fri 13 Nov 2026, 10:10 AM

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    NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE's largest private healthcare providers, is offering free health checks on 14 November 2026 to mark World Diabetes Day. The checks will be held at a number of malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.

    The free health checks are available at NMC kiosks without an appointment and include tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurements, all of which are important markers for assessing health risks associated with Type 2 diabetes.

    Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare, stated:“Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. The detection of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes through screening such as this enables patients to receive early medical intervention and modify their lifestyle, measures which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and eye problems. On World Diabetes Day, and every day, NMC is committed to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to prevent some forms of the disease.”

    Free health screenings are available at the following locations on 14 November 2026:

    Abu Dhabi
      Khalidyah Mall: 11am–4pm

      Forsan Central Mall: 12pm–6pm

      Bawabat Al Sharq Mall: 10am–10pm

    Al Ain
      Al Ain Mall: 4pm–10pm

    Dubai
      Junction Mall, DIP: 2pm–6pm

      Lulu Hypermarket, Al Qusais: 9am–5pm

    Sharjah
      Al Shaab Village Mall: 5pm–9pm

      NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah: 10am–2pm

    Ajman
      NMC Medical Centre Ajman: 5pm–9pm

    Ras Al Khaimah
      Naeem City Centre: 5pm–9pm

    For more information, visit:

    MENAFN13112026000049011007ID1111956771


Khaleej Times

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