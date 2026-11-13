Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez Make Red Carpet Debut At Focker In Law Premiere

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez have made their red-carpet debut as a couple, attending the premiere of her upcoming film Focker-in-Law in New York City on November 11.

The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year after dating nearly a decade ago, posed together for photographers at the Beacon Theatre.

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Ariana and Ricky arrived together at the premiere, posing for photographs and sharing a few affectionate moments on the red carpet.

The couple shared a few affectionate moments on the red carpet, smiling and embracing as they posed for photographers.

Their appearance marks the first time they have attended a red-carpet event together as a couple, despite having previously dated between 2015 and 2016.

The pair first met when Ricky worked as a backup dancer during Ariana's Honeymoon Tour in 2014 and 2015.

They began dating in 2015 before going their separate ways the following year.

However, rumours of a reconciliation began circulating in June this year after the two were spotted having lunch together in Austin, Texas.

The couple appeared to confirm their relationship in August when Ariana shared photographs featuring Ricky on Instagram.

She also appeared to reference their renewed romance during a September performance of thank u, next, changing the lyrics to suggest she hoped to make her current relationship last.

Their latest appearance comes as Ariana prepares for the release of Focker-in-Law, the fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise.

The upcoming comedy sees Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro return to their roles as Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes.

Ariana joins the cast as Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo.

The film also stars Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, Beanie Feldstein and Blythe Danner.

Directed by John Hamburg, Focker-in-Law is scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on November 25.

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