State Budget Posts QR22.8Bn Deficit, Government Tenders Reach Qr6bn In Q3 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that the state general budget registered a deficit of QR22.8bn during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.

In a statement on its official X account, the ministry indicated that total revenues during the third quarter of 2026 reached around QR17.1bn, while total expenditures reached about QR39.9bn. The Ministry of Finance added that oil revenues accounted for QR10.748bn, while non-oil revenues contributed QR6.327bn.

The ministry said that expenditures were distributed as follows: QR16.856bn for salaries and wages, QR15.437bn for current expenditures, while major capital expenditures reached QR6.878bn, and minor capital expenditures reached QR706m.

The state general budget had previously recorded a deficit of QR21.2bn during the second quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile government tenders and auctions in Qatar totaled QR6bn in Q3 2026, the Ministry of Finance announced yesterday.

In a post on X, the ministry said 757 tenders, practices and direct agreements were awarded, down 26 percent in number and 60 percent in value from the same period in 2025.

Local companies secured QR5.5bn in contracts, a 43 percent year-on-year decline, while foreign companies won QR500m, down 91 percent.

The health, municipality and environment, education, and culture and sports sectors topped the awards by sector.

Government tenders and auctions totaled QR4.4bn in the second quarter of 2026.