The Philippines Will Spend $2.45 Billion On Telecoms In 2026. Watch Where It Doesn't Go



HONG KONG, Nov 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The announcement landed in early September 2026 with the confidence of a milestone: the Department of Information and Communications Technology confirmed that the Philippines' three largest network builders had collectively committed about $2.21 billion in capital expenditure for the year, a figure that rises to $2.4 billion to $2.45 billion once DITO Telecommunity's projected spending is added. Secretary Henry Aguda framed the number as a vote of confidence, crossing the $2 billion mark, he said, means the industry believes in the country. The statement was accurate and, in the way official statements usually are, incomplete. A capital expenditure total is a headline, not a forecast. What determines whether this round of spending actually changes the market is not the sum but its composition, and the composition has shifted in two directions at once: the challenger is spending less than it did last year, while a law passed in 2025 has quietly converted the last mile of the network from a franchise-controlled asset into something any qualified company can register to build. On paper, $2.45 billion of telecom investment in a country of 114 million people looks like an expansion cycle. In practice, two variables decide what this money does: the direction of DITO's build-out, and the pace of registrations under the Konektadong Pinoy Act's new data transmission framework. This article takes each variable apart, checks what the disclosed numbers actually support, and names the signals that would show the reading is wrong. What the $2.45 billion actually buys The Department's figures rest on company disclosures and earnings briefings available as of August 2026. Three operators account for the confirmed portion: Operator 2026 capex guidance (peso terms) Dollar equivalent Notes PLDT Inc. about PHP 55 billion roughly $930 million largest single commitment Globe Telecom below PHP 59.4 billion $950 million to $970 million capped guidance Converge ICT PHP 17 billion to 20 billion about $310 million midpoint basis DITO Telecommunity projected $170 million to $250 million included in the $2.4-2.45 billion range below its 2025 level Confirmed total (PLDT + Globe + Converge) about $2.21 billion disclosures as of August 2026 Industry total incl. DITO and others $2.4 billion to $2.45 billion DICT estimate Source: Newsbytes, reporting the DICT statement of 1 September 2026 Three reading notes before the number gets quoted further. First, the $2.21 billion is guidance, not audited spend, the DICT itself flags that the figures "remain subject to changes in the telcos' spending plans." Second, the dollar conversions are the Department's own, at peso-dollar rates that were not published alongside the announcement; the peso ranges (PHP 55 billion, PHP 59.4 billion, PHP 17-20 billion) are the firmer numbers. Third, DITO's portion is a projection, not a commitment, which is exactly why the spread between the confirmed $2.21 billion and the projected $2.45 billion matters. If DITO spends at the bottom of its range, roughly $190 million of the headline figure is inference. Variable one: DITO is spending less, not more The most telling line in the DICT statement is the one about the challenger. DITO Telecommunity, the third player that entered the market in 2021 and broke the PLDT-Globe duopoly, is projected to invest between $170 million and $250 million in 2026, below the PHP 15 billion to PHP 18 billion (roughly $260 million to $310 million at prevailing rates) it spent in 2025. A challenger cutting capex in its sixth year is not a detail; it is a phase change. DITO's build-out followed a pattern familiar from other markets with a state-backed entrant: heavy early spending on towers and spectrum to hit coverage obligations, then a taper as subscriber growth must start paying for itself. The 2026 guidance says the taper has arrived. Two consequences follow, and they do not require inside knowledge of DITO's books to state. The first is competitive. A challenger that stops expanding coverage competes on price with a fixed network. That is good for consumers in the short run and corrosive for everyone's revenue per user in the medium run. PLDT and Globe are simultaneously being asked to spend at record levels, PLDT's PHP 55 billion is its largest annual commitment, while a rival whose growth thesis required sustained capex now has room to undercut on price. On paper the industry is investing heavily. In practice, the pricing pressure that follows a challenger's capex holiday can consume more margin than the capex itself. The second is structural. DITO's retreat shifts the incremental-coverage burden to the government's own programs: the National Fiber Backbone rollout and the accelerated implementation of the Konektadong Pinoy Act. The DICT statement lists both alongside the operators' commitments, and the pairing is not rhetorical. When private capex concentrates in dense, profitable corridors, the unprofitable edges are left to state-funded backbone and to whatever new entrants the open-access regime attracts. Whether the edges get served in 2026-2028 depends far more on those two mechanisms than on the headline number. Variable two: the last mile is now a registration, not a franchise The Konektadong Pinoy Act, Republic Act No. 12234, was passed in 2025; its Implementing Rules and Regulations followed in November 2025. The operational hinge came on 2 February 2026, when the National Telecommunications Commission signed Memorandum Circular No. 002-02-2026, the registration and authorization framework for Data Transmission Industry Participants (DTIPs). The framework's core move is the abolition of the legislative franchise requirement for data transmission: entities that move data commercially register administratively with the NTC instead of needing a bespoke act of Congress. The circular splits the industry into four segments, each with its own asset floor, and the floors are calibrated to let small players in at the edge while keeping the core capitalized: Segment Minimum asset requirement Certificate validity International Gateway Facility (IGF) PHP 1 billion (about $16 million) up to 15 years Core / Backbone network PHP 100 million up to 15 years Middle mile PHP 10 million up to 10 years Last mile PHP 500,000 (about $8,000) 5 years Source: eLegal Philippines, on NTC Memorandum Circular No. 002-02-2026 A half-million-peso asset floor for last-mile operation is a deliberate policy choice: it prices community networks, cooperatives and small ISPs into the market. The circular adds a "Green Lane" for applications from micro-entities and community-based providers targeting rural and underserved areas, and requires all authorized participants to meet cybersecurity standards, publish annual transparency reports on rates, and file yearly reports, covering investments, coverage, network maps and pricing, to the NTC and the Philippine Competition Commission by 30 April each year. Registrants must also keep a debt-to-asset ratio of no more than 70 percent. In practice, the framework's first year has produced friction rather than a flood. The DICT issued the IRR in November 2025 and the NTC began transitioning existing licensees in the first quarter of 2026, requiring public telecom entities to declare which segments they occupy. By the third quarter of 2026 the Commission was still running focus-group discussions on where the boundary sits between DTIP-regulated data transmission and the older value-added services (VAS) regime, a boundary question that matters because, as one Manila law firm reviewing the year's developments put it, potentially most VAS providers necessarily involve data transmission, yet the NTC currently treats internet access and VoIP as DTIP matters while leaving other VAS under the old regime. The precise line remains unsettled. So the second variable is live but unproven. The law has removed the franchise barrier; the registration thresholds are published; the transition clock is running. What has not yet been demonstrated is volume: how many new last-mile registrants have actually appeared since February, and whether any of them are building outside the corridors the big three already serve. That number is the single most informative statistic in Philippine telecom right now, and it is not in the DICT's capex announcement. The other levers inside the Implementing Rules Registration is the provision that gets the headlines, but the Implementing Rules bundle several mechanisms that bear directly on how the 2026 capex converts into coverage. Each works on a different constraint, and each has a different failure mode. Mandatory infrastructure sharing. Access providers and owners of passive infrastructure, towers, ducts and fiber, must make essential facilities available on fair and non-discriminatory terms. The aim is to stop duplicate builds and lower the capital cost of rollout. The failure mode is pricing disputes: determining what "fair" access costs where the incumbent controls the asset, which is why the rules require published Reference Access Offers and an access list rather than leaving terms to negotiation. A "Dig Once" policy requiring conduit installation during roadworks. Boring fiber ducts while a road is already open is the cheapest civil-works moment a network builder will ever get. The mechanism is cheap on paper and depends entirely on coordination between the Department of Public Works and the telecom side, a coordination the IRR assigns but cannot force. Spectrum reform through a Spectrum Management Policy Framework. The framework must guide allocation, assignment and recall of frequencies, with periodic review and competition-sensitive allocation, and it introduces mechanisms to reclaim underutilized spectrum and reassign it to more efficient users. This is the provision with the longest shadow over the incumbents, because "underutilized" is a judgment an incumbent can dispute but cannot ignore. Fiscal incentives for investment, including tax holidays, duty exemptions and VAT zero-rating, aimed at pulling private capital into underserved and unserved areas. Cybersecurity as a licensing condition rather than a best practice. Registrants must implement recognized frameworks, ISO/IEC 27001, NIST or CIS, establish incident-response protocols, and report major incidents to the national CERT. Compliance is a condition of continued operation. Taken together, the rules try to attack the cost side of rural coverage from four directions at once: cheaper civil works, cheaper access to existing infrastructure, cheaper spectrum, and cheaper taxes. Whether that adds up to cheaper rural networks depends on implementation details the IRR only sketches. BusinessWorld's legal analysis of the law notes the obvious risk: increased participation does not automatically translate into effective competition, and market fragmentation or continued dominance by incumbents may persist without strong regulatory oversight. The same analysis flags overlapping roles across the DICT, the NTC and the Philippine Competition Commission as a coordination hazard that could fragment regulation. The honest summary of the framework's first year is therefore asymmetric. The cost-reduction levers are live and do not need new legislation; a new entrant digging once, leasing ducts and claiming incentives can already bank the savings. The competition-creating lever, registration itself, is live but its volume is unproven. That asymmetry is why the registration count, not the incentive take-up, is the variable worth watching. The enterprise revenue line is the quiet tell There is a third, less advertised explanation for why incumbents are willing to spend at record levels while the challenger retrenches: the demand mix has rotated from consumer subscriptions to enterprise data. PLDT's first-half 2026 results carry the signal. Enterprise revenue reached PHP 24.8 billion, with corporate data and ICT services contributing PHP 18.4 billion of it, and PLDT Global's revenue grew 30 percent year on year as the company expanded its role in regional connectivity. Growth of that shape is not driven by household broadband plans; it tracks data-center traffic, cloud interconnection and the AI build-out that the DICT's own announcement cites as downstream beneficiaries of better networks. PLDT metric, first half 2026 Value Enterprise revenue PHP 24.8 billion Corporate data and ICT revenue PHP 18.4 billion PLDT Global revenue growth, year on year 30 percent Source: figures as recorded from PLDT disclosures; see Light Reading ðŸ” for the 2026 capex context The enterprise tilt also explains the international-infrastructure line item that gets least attention: a proposal for a $500 million domestic subsea cable, with an expected completion window of 24 months once begun. Domestic subsea capacity is an odd-sounding priority for an archipelago until the demand mix is considered, inter-island enterprise backhaul between Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao data centers is exactly the constraint that consumer-facing metrics never surface. A 24-month build clock means a decision taken in 2026 lands in 2028, which makes the capex-guidance number for this year a poor predictor of what the network looks like when the AI and data-center demand actually arrives. It depends on which revenue line you believe is permanent. If enterprise data growth is a durable rotation, incumbent capex at PHP 55 billion-plus levels is rational maintenance of a margin engine, and the headline $2.45 billion is not expansion so much as re-platforming. If it is a cycle peak, AI infrastructure demand cooling the way it has cooled elsewhere, the same spending becomes stranded-capacity risk, and DITO's caution starts to look like the sharpest read in the market. Who gets hit first, and in what order The restructuring does not land on all participants at once. Ordering the exposure by mechanism rather than by size: VAS providers face classification risk first. The unsettled DTIP/VAS boundary means companies that thought they were lightly regulated content or platform service providers may wake up registered as data transmission participants, with asset floors, cybersecurity certification and annual reporting attached. The Q3 2026 focus-group process will decide how wide that net is cast. Incumbent last-mile operators in dense urban districts are exposed second, and only if registration volume materializes. A PHP 500,000 threshold invites entrants precisely where revenues are richest; in provincial markets, the Green Lane's community-network track is the realistic challenger, and its pace is grant-dependent. DITO's own retail position is exposed third, from the opposite direction: a challenger freezing network growth while rivals monetize enterprise demand will either need a price war, which its cut capex suggests it is preparing for, or a niche strategy the guidance does not reveal. Spectrum holders are exposed last and most slowly, through the Spectrum Management Policy Framework the IRR mandates, including mechanisms to recall underutilized frequencies and reassign them. Recall authority changes behavior long before it is used. Two leading indicators carry most of the information. The first is the NTC's registration count by segment, ideally published monthly: a registry that crosses even a few dozen last-mile registrants within a year of the circular would validate the open-access thesis; a registry that stays in single digits by mid-2027 would show the threshold was not the binding constraint. The second is DITO's 2027 guidance: another year of sub-$300 million spending confirms the taper as strategy rather than timing, and forces a repricing of the competitive intensity every incumbent model assumes. The reading fails under two conditions This conclusion fails when either variable moves the other way. If DITO's 2027 guidance reverses, a return to PHP 15 billion-plus spending, presumably tied to new funding or a coverage mandate, the "challenger retrenchment" leg collapses, and the capex composition argument inverts into a renewal of the build-out race. If the NTC's DTIP registry shows hundreds of active last-mile operators serving areas the big three had abandoned, the "friction rather than flood" leg collapses, and the Konektadong Pinoy Act becomes the story rather than the footnote. Both numbers are public or will be; neither requires special access to check. Anyone quoting the $2.45 billion headline without them is quoting a milestone, not a trend. Data basis The capex figures come from the Department of Information and Communications Technology's statement of 1 September 2026, which consolidated company disclosures and earnings briefings as of August 2026; they were cross-checked across five independent reports of the same announcement (Newsbytes, Telecom Review Asia, Communications Today, Developing Telecoms, Context), which agree on all figures. The regulatory framework rests on Republic Act No. 12234, its Implementing Rules and Regulations of November 2025, and NTC Memorandum Circular No. 002-02-2026 signed 2 February 2026, as summarized by two Philippine legal analyses. PLDT's first-half 2026 enterprise figures and the subsea cable proposal are as recorded in the project's telecom metrics dataset from trade-press reporting. The DITO 2025 spending range is the DICT's own comparison figure. No operator financial statements were read directly; all numbers are second-hand from disclosure-based reporting. Limitations Dollar conversions are the DICT's and vary by report. DITO's 2026 spending is a projection, not a disclosure. The DTIP registration count, the analysis's key leading indicator, was not available at writing; the registry-based claims are therefore forecasts, not findings. The VAS boundary outcome depends on a regulatory process still in consultation. Sources Newsbytes, PH telco capital spending seen reaching $2.45 billion in 2026, 1 September 2026 Telecom Review Asia, Philippine Telco Sector Lines Up USD 2.2B in 2026 CapEx, September 2026 BusinessWorld Online, Konektadong Pinoy Act: Expanding access, redefining competition, 2026 eLegal Philippines, NTC Sets New Guidelines for Konektadong Pinoy Act, February 2026 Law, Philippine digital regulation: Connectivity, fintech developments, 22 October 2026 Light Reading, Philippine telcos set $2.2B for infrastructure investment in 2026, 2026 About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. This article was prepared by our expert team using insights and data provided through our MCP platforms. Contact: [email protected]

