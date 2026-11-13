Empire State Building Observation Deck To Debut 'Olympus Awaits,' An Immersive 'Percy Jackson And The Olympians' Takeove...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Empire State Building (ESB) is the gateway to Mount Olympus in Percy Jackson's world, and now fans can experience the magic like never before. On Nov. 16, the Empire State Building Observation Deck (ESBOD) will unveil “Olympus Awaits,” a multi-level“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” takeover, in partnership with Disney+. The immersive takeover – included with every Observation Deck ticket – will feature an epic Throne Room, interactive photo opportunities, surprise giveaways, ESB x“Percy Jackson” merch, and more, available through Dec. 4, 2026.*

“This immersive NYC experience brings Percy Jackson's adventures off the screen and into the 'World's Most Famous Building,' where guests can step into the Throne Room, discover their favorite details from the series, and create their own unforgettable moments at Tripadvisor's #1 Top Attraction in the U.S.,” said Andy Giancamilli, president of the Empire State Building Observation Deck.

The“Olympus Awaits” experience in NYC invites guests to follow a path from the mortal world to the realm of the gods, with themed elements which include:

The Throne Room: An immersive Mount Olympus takeover transforms the 80th Floor into a destination fit for the gods, with photo opportunities that place fans inside the world of the series. Details for Demigods: Themed signage and hidden Easter eggs invite guests to look a little closer as they explore the experience. An Ascent to Olympus: Percy Jackson-inspired elevator screens set the scene for the journey to the legendary“600th Floor,” brought to life on ESB's 80th Floor. A Piece of Olympus to Take Home: Guests can shop exclusive ESB x“Percy Jackson” merchandise, with surprise giveaways throughout the takeover. The Hand of Talos: A larger-than-life installation in the Observation Deck's ground-floor ticket office offers a free NYC photo opportunity for fans – no Empire State Building ticket required. Demigod Discount: Young heroes ages 18 and under can explore“Olympus Awaits” with a special Demigod Discount ticket priced up to $16 below regular admission. Tickets include the second-floor museum, access to“Olympus Awaits,” and New York City's best views from the 86th Floor Observation Deck – the only observation deck in NYC with outdoor heaters for the winter season. Find tickets at th-floor-observation-deck-access; offer valid from Nov. 16-22. Admission is free for children under six. Offering from Olympus: Mortals, this one is for you. Adults can save $6 on a standard 86th Floor Observation Deck ticket when they purchase the Offering from Olympus ticket, complete with access to the second-floor museum and the“Olympus Awaits” experience. Find tickets at th-floor-observation-deck-access; offer valid from Nov. 16-22. Titan Takeover: Groups of four to six guests save 15% on their flex tickets – with entry any time on their scheduled date – when they purchase the Titan Takeover Family Bundle, which includes access to the second-floor museum,“Olympus Awaits,” and the 86th Floor Observation Deck. Find tickets at ; offer valid from Nov. 16-22.

On Nov. 20 from sunset to 10 p.m., the celebration will extend to the New York City skyline with“The Glow from Olympus,” a special exterior lighting display that will transform the“World's Most Famous Building” into a radiant beacon inspired by the legendary home of the gods. After the display, the Empire State Building lights will shine blue until 2 a.m.“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” star Walker Scobell visited the Empire State Building to flip the switch in a lighting ceremony to kick off the takeover and celebrate the Season 3 premiere.

The Empire State Building Observation Deck is open every day, including holidays. Hours for each visit date are available at . The Empire State Building Observation Deck ticket office is located at 12 W. 34th Street.

*“Olympus Awaits” will be closed to the public on Nov. 17 and 18.

Hi-res imagery and video can be found here.

Learn more about the Empire State Building Observation Deck at esbnyc.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observation Deck with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observation Deck, the highest 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, Ghirardelli, and Starbucks. For more information and Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Category: Observatory

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