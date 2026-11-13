Azerbaijan Refutes Accession To Three Declarations Adopted At EPC Summit
According to him, it's known that the EPC was established as an informal dialogue platform aimed at fostering mutual trust and cooperation among countries.
He noted that the objective of Azerbaijan's participation in the EPC is to exchange views on issues of common interest, discuss approaches to shared challenges, and expand opportunities for cooperation with the participating nations.
In this regard, the Azerbaijani side hasn't acceded to the documents in question, as they would entail additional legal and political obligations, he added.
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