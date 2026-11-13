Microlab microbiological filter monitors with gridded membranes

Microlab filter monitors arranged with a laboratory vacuum pump

A buyer comparison of ten laboratory microbiological filter monitor suppliers, featuring Microlab Scientific MKFIL for water, beverage and reagent testing.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laboratory microbiological filter monitor suppliers support different tasks, from preparing solvents and culture media to collecting microorganisms for counting. This worldwide shortlist compares ten suppliers and takes a closer look at Microlab Scientific for laboratories that need microbial testing consumables alongside filtration hardware. Its MKFIL microbiological filter monitor gives buyers a specific single-use option to evaluate for water, beverage and reagent testing.Microlab Scientific is the featured supplier, followed by nine international alternatives. The order is editorial rather than an independently measured market or performance ranking. The comparison covers laboratory-scale filtration, including disposable units, reusable apparatus, manifolds and vacuum sources.Microlab Scientific product illustration for the featured supplier.How to compare the suppliersDefine whether the laboratory needs to prepare solvents, filter culture media or collect microorganisms for enumeration. These workflows do not require identical equipment. A pump supplier and a filter unit manufacturer can serve different parts of the same system.Compare the medium, holder or disposable unit, collection arrangement and vacuum source as a complete configuration. Confirm the current materials information and operating limits for the exact assembly before approving it.SupplierEquipment or system focusUseful buying comparisonMicrolab ScientificMKFIL microbiological filter monitor, microbial systems and solvent filtration assembliesSingle-use microbial testing workflows and coordinated consumablesMerck MilliporeStericup and related vacuum filtration unitsMedia filtration workflowCytiva WhatmanLaboratory filtration products and accessoriesMatching media and compatible hardwareSartoriusFiltration systems and manifoldsMicrobiological testing configurationsThermo Fisher ScientificNalgene filtration productsDisposable and reusable laboratory formatsCorningVacuum filtration systems and bottle top filtersCulture related liquid handling workflowSterlitechFilter holders and laboratory filtration resourcesReusable hardware and medium selectionKNFPumps for laboratory filtrationVacuum source selectionDWK Life SciencesDURAN laboratory glassware and filtration apparatusReusable glass componentsGVSExtracto vacuum filtersReady to use vacuum filtration devices1 Microlab ScientificWebsiteFounded2009Country and cityChina - Yueqing, ZhejiangMicrolab Scientific product range overview. Image sourceProduct overviewMicrolab Scientific, the laboratory consumables brand of Wenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd., combines microbial filtration products, membrane filters and reusable solvent filtration assemblies. Its MKFIL microbiological filter monitor is especially relevant to laboratories performing microbial enumeration in liquid samples: it combines a funnel, membrane and base in a sterilized single-use device.The purchasing advantage is a workflow choice. A laboratory can assess a disposable monitor for routine microbial testing while discussing compatible filtration equipment and consumables with the same supplier. This is distinct from selecting a bottle-top unit for media preparation or a glass assembly for solvents.MKFIL is described for water, beverages, reagents and other liquid samples. Its transparent graduated funnel helps operators observe filtration and load a defined sample volume, while the detachable funnel supports access to the membrane after filtration. The format is intended to simplify handling in repeated microbial testing work.For broader laboratory purchasing, Microlab also offers reusable glass solvent filtration assemblies and microbial filtration systems. A complete enquiry should identify the intended test, receiving or waste arrangement, vacuum source and consumables. For distributor supply, discuss product identification, packaging, repeat availability and any requested customization with the manufacturer.MKFIL features that matter in daily testingThe membrane is positioned to support contact with culture media, and the protective rim helps shield it from accidental forceps contact during handling. A sealing design is intended to limit liquid bypass. These features address recognizable laboratory tasks: transferring the membrane, maintaining contact during incubation and keeping the sample on the intended filtration path.The transparent polypropylene funnel allows observation during filtration, and clear volume markings assist sample loading. Stackable units can help organize a busy work area. Compared with reusable funnels, a pre-sterilized single-use format removes the need to clean and re-sterilize that funnel between samples; the overall time and cost benefit depends on the laboratory's workload and disposal arrangements.Purple and blue bases support different culture workflowsConfigurationCulture routeWhen to consider itPurple base without an absorbent padRemove the membrane and transfer it to agarLaboratories retaining a membrane-to-agar procedureBlue base with an absorbent padTransfer the membrane or add liquid medium to the baseLaboratories evaluating an in-device incubation routeChoose the base around the approved culture method. The blue-base route can reduce membrane transfer when used with a suitable liquid medium, but medium volume, organism recovery and incubation conditions still need method-specific evaluation. Base color identifies a configuration; it does not establish method suitability.MKFIL specification points for a purchasing briefParameterOptions to discussFunnel capacity100 mL or 250 mLMembraneMCE, PES or hydrophilic PVDF according to the offered partPore rating0.22 μm, 0.45 μm or 0.8 μm examplesMembrane appearanceWhite or black gridded MCE and white plain optionsSterilization and packingGamma irradiation; individual or bulk formats as specifiedSystem connectionConfirm the base interface, adaptor and manifold configurationSelect the monitor diameter by the exact catalog number and current drawing. Capacity, diameter, base and membrane options are not freely interchangeable.Application examples for microbial testingWater testing laboratories can assess MKFIL for membrane-based enumeration when the method specifies sample filtration followed by culture. For beverage testing, membrane background can help with colony visibility: a black gridded membrane may improve contrast for light-colored growth. Actual organisms, sample inhibition and culture conditions determine the final choice.For reagent or process-liquid monitoring, evaluate membrane compatibility, rinse requirements and microbial recovery with representative samples. Bioburden enumeration and a regulated sterility test have different requirements. A single-use monitor should be qualified for its intended procedure rather than presented as universal proof of sterility.From a microbiological filter monitor to a complete workstationMicrolab's integrated and modular microbial filtration systems provide related hardware to investigate alongside the monitor. Send the supplier the existing manifold details or request a complete proposed assembly. Confirm adapters, seals, vacuum settings, liquid collection and waste protection before ordering. Trial fit and wet testing can establish whether the configuration works in the laboratory.For a laboratory processing many samples, compare total handling cost: consumable price, preparation time, cleaning and sterilization of reusable items, storage and waste disposal. This is where the single-use option can be commercially useful. Use observed local workflow data rather than assuming a fixed percentage improvement.Microlab product information: MKFIL Filter Monitor | Microbiology testing range | Integrated microbiological filtration system2 Merck MilliporeWebsiteFounded1668 (Merck parent group)Country and cityGermany - Darmstadt (Merck group headquarters)Product overviewProduct range: Merck Millipore's Stericup portfolio addresses vacuum filtration of laboratory liquids through integrated systems and related bottle top formats. Its official range presents Stericup Quick Release, Stericup E and Steritop options, providing buyers with named configurations to compare.Application and selection: This is a relevant candidate when the main purchasing need is a media filtration workflow rather than a reusable glass assembly. The laboratory should specify the intended solution, required membrane and collection arrangement, then identify the exact unit it intends to qualify.Purchasing fit: Consider this supplier for laboratories already using the Stericup ecosystem or reviewing disposable filtration formats. Confirm the selected device's instructions, receiving arrangement and current regional availability. A product family name does not establish suitability for every solvent or every liquid preparation task.3 Cytiva WhatmanWebsiteFounded2020 (Cytiva launch; Whatman is a legacy brand)Country and cityUnited Kingdom - Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Cytiva office listed by Danaher)Product overviewProduct range: Cytiva's Whatman laboratory filtration portfolio combines filtration media with associated products and accessories. This makes it a useful supplier to investigate where the buyer wants to consider the medium and the supporting workflow together instead of selecting a holder in isolation.Application and selection: The purchasing distinction is between the analytical requirement and the hardware used to implement it. A documented paper or membrane grade still needs an appropriate holder, support and collection arrangement. Buyers should identify which components are supplied as a system and which need to be ordered separately.Purchasing fit: Include Cytiva when a laboratory already uses Whatman media or wants to compare filtration products across several bench applications. Request the relevant current product documentation and confirm compatibility for the actual configuration. The portfolio's breadth should not be interpreted as evidence that every item is interchangeable.4 SartoriusWebsiteFounded1870Country and cityGermany - GöttingenProduct overviewProduct range: Sartorius offers filtration systems for microbiological testing, including manifolds, filter holders, pumps and accessories. Its official information identifies Microsart Combi, Combisart and other manifold options, giving buyers a structured way to investigate different testing arrangements.Application and selection: This focus is useful when a laboratory needs more than a standalone filtration vessel. The procurement brief can address the number of positions, intended funnels or units, collection or waste arrangement and supporting accessories. Confirming those components together can prevent an apparently complete quotation from omitting a necessary item.Purchasing fit: Sartorius merits consideration for microbiological enumeration workflows and laboratories evaluating coordinated filtration equipment. Ask for a configuration matched to the procedure and the required consumables. Equipment selection should be reviewed alongside the laboratory's handling and validation requirements.5 Thermo Fisher ScientificWebsiteFounded2006 (Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific combination)Country and cityUnited States - Waltham, MassachusettsProduct overviewProduct range: Thermo Fisher Scientific's Nalgene laboratory filtration offering includes several disposable and reusable formats. Its filtration information separates product groups rather than treating every device as a general replacement for a glass vacuum assembly.Application and selection: That range is relevant when a purchasing team supports multiple laboratory activities or wants to compare complete units with reusable equipment. The laboratory should specify the intended liquid, membrane requirement, collection vessel and cleaning or disposal approach before the buyer compares commercial terms.6 CorningWebsiteFounded1851 (business origins)Country and cityUnited States - Corning, New YorkProduct overviewProduct range: Corning's laboratory filtration offering includes vacuum filtration systems, bottle top filters and related storage products. Its official filtration overview connects these products with life science workflows, making the company a relevant comparison point for laboratories preparing and handling culture related liquids.Application and selection: The practical buying question is how the selected filtration unit works with the receiving bottle and the rest of the liquid handling process. The filter membrane, vessel capacity and device instructions should be reviewed together. Supplier claims about performance should be evaluated for the exact product and conditions rather than generalised across brands.7 SterlitechWebsiteFounded2001Country and cityUnited States - Auburn, WashingtonProduct overviewProduct range: Sterlitech provides laboratory filtration hardware and resources for selecting vacuum filtration arrangements. As a specialist filtration supplier, it is useful for buyers investigating holders, media and accessories rather than only a disposable unit with a fixed configuration.Application and selection: This role matters when a laboratory needs to build or adapt a reusable arrangement. The holder material, support, seals, collection vessel and vacuum connections must all be suitable for the process. A quotation should identify the included components and the parts the laboratory must supply separately.8 KNFWebsiteFounded1946 (KNF Neuberger GmbH)Country and cityGermany - Freiburg im Breisgau, Munzingen (KNF Neuberger GmbH)Product overviewProduct range: KNF is included for its laboratory pumps used in filtration processes. Its official filtration application information discusses pump selection in relation to flask volume, number of funnels and chemical resistance. This is a different purchasing role from supplying the filter medium or disposable filtration unit.Application and selection: For a buyer assembling a system, the vacuum source should be specified alongside the apparatus it will support. The required working conditions, materials, control approach and connection arrangement need to be considered together. Selecting a pump by a headline specification alone may overlook the needs of the actual workflow.9 DWK Life SciencesWebsiteFounded2017 (formation of the DWK Life Sciences group)Country and cityGermany - Wertheim (DWK Life Sciences GmbH headquarters)Product overviewProduct range: DWK Life Sciences offers DURAN laboratory glassware, including filtration apparatus within its laboratory essentials portfolio. This makes it a relevant candidate for buyers focusing on reusable glass components rather than disposable filtration units.Application and selection: The procurement task is to identify the complete apparatus and the parts needed for the method. Funnel, support, adaptor, clamp, receiving vessel and connection details should be checked as a configuration. Buyers should also establish how replacement components are identified so that later maintenance does not introduce an incompatible part.10 GVSWebsiteFounded1979Country and cityItaly - Zola Predosa, BolognaProduct overviewProduct range: GVS offers Extracto vacuum filters for laboratory filtration applications. Its official page describes a choice of membrane types and areas, making the range relevant to buyers comparing ready to use devices for particular liquid preparation tasks.Application and selection: The product should be evaluated as a complete unit. Membrane compatibility alone does not establish that the remaining wetted materials or collection arrangement suit the solution. Buyers should provide the actual composition and intended conditions when asking the supplier to recommend a configuration.Frequently asked questionsWhat makes MKFIL different from a reusable glass funnelIt is a sterilized single-use device with an integrated membrane and base. It reduces preparation associated with reusing that funnel and offers two culture-handling routes through the purple and blue configurations.Which base should a laboratory chooseChoose purple for a membrane-transfer route without an absorbent pad. Consider blue when an absorbent pad and the option to add liquid medium suit the method. Verify the ordered part and culture procedure together.Will MKFIL fit an existing manifoldCheck the specific interface, seals and adapters with Microlab before purchase. Do not assume universal fit from the monitor name. Request a sample or a confirmed system configuration.What should be checked before routine microbial testingReview sterility and lot documentation, packaging integrity, recovery, membrane background, sample inhibition and the complete filtration setup. Accept the device against the laboratory's method requirements.What to include in a request for quotationDefine the sample or liquid, composition, volume, required separation and expected workload. State whether the laboratory needs a disposable unit, reusable assembly, manifold or vacuum source. Identify existing components that the proposed equipment must work with and request confirmation of the complete configuration.Ask for a component list, current operating instructions, materials information and the appropriate consumable specifications. For reusable equipment, include cleaning, replacement parts and routine supply in the discussion. For disposable units, compare packaging, storage and lot identification along with the device itself.The commercial comparison should cover the cost of a usable workflow, not just the lowest priced individual component. Confirm what is included, which accessories are required and how replacement consumables are obtained. These questions turn a supplier list into a procurement process that can support reliable laboratory work.For product details and a configuration enquiry, visit or email....

Microlab Scientific

Wenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 57761661989

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Top 10 Laboratory Microbiological Filter Monitor Suppliers Worldwide News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd November 13, 2026, 09:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science...



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