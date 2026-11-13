BJA Group Plants 30 Million Gamal Trees, Earns Indonesia's Ministry Of Forestry Praise For Deforestation-Free Practices

Forestry Ministry officials and BJA Group management mark the planting of the 30-millionth Gamal tree in Pohuwato, Gorontalo.

Since 2022, BJA Group has planted 30 million Gamal trees across 6,000+ hectares in Pohuwato, supporting sustainable, deforestation-free forest management.

- Ade Mukadi, Director at Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry

POHUWATO, GORONTALO, INDONESIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry has commended Biomasa Jaya Abadi (BJA) Group for its commitment to sustainable and deforestation-free forest management through legal and sustainable biomass management practices.

The recognition was conveyed by Ade Mukadi, Director of Forest Products Processing and Marketing Development at the Ministry of Forestry, during a ceremony marking the planting of the 30-millionth Gamal tree at BJA Group's operational area in Popayato, Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

“I highly appreciate BJA Group's work plan for planting Gamal trees within its operational areas. This initiative begins with proper planning, including nursery development. The nursery serves as part of the company's raw material supply plan for its biomass industry. This represents a sustainable forest management initiative, while also supporting replanting and regeneration to ensure a continuous supply of raw materials for the biomass industry,” Ade Mukadi stated in Popayato District, Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo Province.

The Ministry of Forestry's visit to BJA Group's operational area also reaffirmed that forest product processing activities in Gorontalo are being conducted in accordance with government regulations, including compliance with the Timber Legality and Sustainability Verification System (SVLK).

“This is extremely important. Such activities constitute reforestation, which is certainly a positive development. They are not merely intended to supply industrial raw materials but also demonstrate a commitment to securing a reliable and sustainable supply. This means the industry no longer needs to rely on other sources of raw materials, as its supply will come directly from its own plantations,” Ade emphasized.

On the same occasion, El Bakti, Head of the Sustainable Forest Management Office (BPHL) XIV Palu, highlighted BJA Group's practice of prioritizing field research before making decisions as a good practice worthy of emulation. He noted that this empirical approach has proven more effective, as actual conditions and challenges in the field often differ from what is described in literature or theoretical studies.

“Field experience provides a clearer and more realistic picture. Sometimes, what is described in theory differs from what is actually encountered in the field,” El Bakti explained.

Furthermore, El Bakti expressed his full support for BJA Group's systematic approach of beginning its Gamal planting program with trials and on-site assessments before gradually expanding the scale of cultivation. He recommended that other forestry companies adopt this prudent approach to ensure that the selected commodities are suited to the growing conditions of their respective locations.

“We fully support PT BJA's approach of conducting research and gaining field experience before expanding Gamal cultivation. This is a practice that other companies should emulate when developing commodities that are suited to the specific conditions and growing requirements of their respective sites,” he added.

30 Million Gamal Trees

The achievement of planting 30 million Gamal trees is the result of a consistent and continuous planting program implemented since 2022. Between 2022 and 2026, BJA Group planted 30 million Gamal trees across approximately 6,000 hectares.

All Gamal seedlings planted are sourced from nurseries independently managed by BJA Group within its operational areas. Through this self-managed nursery system, the company can ensure seedling availability, plant quality, and the continuity of its replanting program without depending on external suppliers.

BJA Group Director Zunaidi explained that, to date, approximately 6,000 hectares have been replanted with 30 million Gamal trees, out of the company's total 27,000-hectare Cultivation Rights (HGU) area.

In addition to the 6,000 hectares planted with 30 million Gamal trees, approximately 1,000 hectares are allocated for production areas, road infrastructure, supporting facilities, seedling nurseries, and areas currently undergoing replanting.

“Our commitment is to ensure that every business plan is implemented in compliance with government regulations. Moreover, BJA's presence in Popayato has become a source of livelihood for thousands of families and an important contributor to Gorontalo's economy,” Zunaidi explained.

As of October 2026, BJA Group employed a total of 1,400 people, approximately 70% of whom came from Pohuwato Regency and another 15% from other parts of Gorontalo Province. This means that approximately 85% of BJA Group's workforce comes from Gorontalo Province.

“Improved community welfare, increased contributions to state revenue, and well-managed operational areas demonstrate that forestry businesses can be operated responsibly. The benefits have also directly contributed to improving the welfare of surrounding communities,” Zunaidi concluded.

herry prasetyo

Konten Media Berjejaring

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BJA Group Plants 30 Million Gamal Trees, Earns Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry Praise for Deforestation-Free Practices News Provided By Konten Media Berjejaring November 13, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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