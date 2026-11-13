Clemta Launches Impact Program To Support 9 Global Founders Entering The U.S. Market

clemta impact

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The initiative will cover U.S. company formation and first-year business services for nine founders across three categories, with no equity required.

- M. İlayda Şencan, CEO of ClemtaLISBON, PORTUGAL, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clemta, an all-in-one platform for U.S. business formation and management, has launched Clemta Impact, a new initiative designed to help entrepreneurs worldwide establish and operate U.S. businesses. The program will select nine promising founders across three categories, covering company formation and essential business services for their first year without any equity or revenue sharing.The initiative addresses a common challenge for international entrepreneurs: the financial and operational barriers involved in establishing a business in the United States. Beyond company formation, founders must navigate banking requirements, bookkeeping, tax filings, and ongoing compliance obligations.Through Clemta Impact, selected entrepreneurs will receive 12 months of support to help manage these responsibilities while focusing on growing their businesses.Supporting the Next Generation of Global EntrepreneursThe program will support nine founders across three categories, with three participants selected from each:Young Founders: Entrepreneurs under the age of 22 who are building their first businesses.Women Founders: Businesses founded by women entrepreneurs in any industry.Open Source & Indie Builders: Independent developers and small teams building open-source projects or products with early users.Applications are open to entrepreneurs worldwide, subject to eligibility requirements and applicable restrictions.Removing Barriers to U.S. Business FormationSelected participants will receive support for establishing a U.S. LLC or C-Corporation in Delaware or Wyoming, along with essential services throughout their first year.The program covers company formation, state filing fees within specified limits, EIN assistance, registered agent services, a U.S. business address, bookkeeping, federal and state tax filing support, and ongoing compliance services. Participants will also receive business banking assistance and access to Clemta's support team.Unlike traditional investment programs, Clemta Impact does not require founders to give up equity or share future revenue.“Entrepreneurial talent exists everywhere, but access to the right business infrastructure is not always equal,” said M. İlayda Şencan, CEO of Clemta.“With Clemta Impact, we want to remove some of the financial and operational barriers that prevent ambitious founders from taking their businesses global. Our goal is to give them the infrastructure and support they need to focus on building.”Applications Open Through November 30, 2026Eligible founders can apply through the Clemta Impact website by selecting the category that best matches their business. Applications are reviewed as they arrive, and shortlisted candidates are invited to a brief interview.Selected founders will receive support for their first 12 months, beginning when their U.S. company is formed. Participation is subject to the program's eligibility criteria and terms.More information about the program and application process is available at impact.About ClemtaClemta is an all-in-one platform that helps entrepreneurs establish and manage U.S. businesses remotely. Serving more than 21,000 founders from over 170 countries, Clemta brings together company formation, business banking assistance, bookkeeping, tax filing, and compliance services in one platform. The company aims to simplify U.S. business operations for international entrepreneurs, startups, and growing businesses.

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Clemta Impact: Supporting 9 Global Founders with U.S. Business Formation & Beyond

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Clemta Launches Impact Program to Support 9 Global Founders Entering the U.S. Market News Provided By Startup Law Consultancy Inc. November 13, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations



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