H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Interim Report Q3/2026 and confirms Preliminary Figures

13.11.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Interim Report Q3/2026 and confirms Preliminary Figures

Nine-month sales revenues and earnings exceed the prior-year comparative figures Full-year guidance raised to up to EUR 160.0 million EBITDA Salzbergen, Germany, November 13, 2026. H&R KGaA (ISIN DE000A2E4T77) today published its Interim Report for Q3/2026, thereby confirming the previously reported preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the nine month period of the fiscal year. At the same time, the guidance for expected operating profit (EBITDA) was revised upward once again. The complete document, including a description of the earnings, financial, and asset situation as well as the tables for the interim financial statements, is available for download in the“Publications” section at Contact: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail:...; H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts. Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. 13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

