Joju George's 'Paripadi' Makers Reveal Renjith EVM's Character In Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) The makers of popular Malayalam actor and director Joju George's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Paripadi' on Friday revealed the character that actor Renjith EVM plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Using the official social media handles of the film, the makers wrote, "Revealing 100 Characters Of PARIPADI. Character No-8. Renjith EVM as DYSP Sunil Kumar #PARIPADI. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. In Theatres From December 2026!!!"

The makers have already revealed among other things the characters that Shaneem, Aishwarya Chandran and Ajayan Adat play in the film. While Shaneem plays an IPS officer called Neel Madhu, Aishwarya Chandran plays a character called Gayathri and actor Ajayan Adat plays a character called Suku in the film. Interestingly, Ajayan Adat is also handling the film's sound design.

It was in April this year that the makers had officially announced the title of the film as Paripadi.

Joju George, who had shared the title poster of the film on his social media handles, had then said, "My Next (folded hands image) #paripadi. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. @paripadimovie @jojugeorgeactorofficial #rajeevravi @venukunnappilly @kavyafilmcompany @itsyuvan @anbariv_action_director. THANK YOU Venuchettan, Rajeevettan, Yuvan Sir, Anbarivmaster and all my cast & crew."

The film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has music by Tamil music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, the younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly on behalf of Kavya Film Company, 'Paripadi' has editing by Manu Antony and stunt choreography by National Award winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

Production design is being handled by Sabu Mohan. Make up for the film is by N G Roshan while costumes have been designed by Melwy J.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as 'Pani', Joju George's first film as a director, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. It received critical acclaim not just in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu.