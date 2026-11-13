British act set to headline Frequency on 8 stage on Sunday November 29 Global sensation Akon already confirmed as Saturday's headline act Melanie C and Jax Jones to perform DJ sets at Beats on 2 across the weekend Tickets on sale, with General Admission 3-Day Passes starting from AED 595 per person

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Drum and bass duo, Chase & Status, will headline the final day of this year's Emirates Dubai 7s, completing a star-studded music line up which also includes R&B superstar, Akon, along with DJs Melanie C and Jax Jones. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tickets for the three-day festival, which takes place at The Sevens Stadium from November 27-29, are available now via emiratesdubai7s and the Emirates Dubai 7s mobile app, with General Admission 3-Day Passes starting from AED 595 per person, while a 3-Day Family Pass, securing entry for two adults and two children, is priced AED 1,136.

New for this year, Beats on 2 Fast Pass tickets are available for AED 275 per day (Saturday and Sunday), offering guaranteed access to the DJ and bar area, a welcome Aperol Spritz or Belvedere drink, premium views of DJ sets by Melanie C and Jax Jones, along with access to the MMI Spritz Bar and MMI After Dark Bar viewing decks. Benefits also include a Fast Pass entry lane, with no queuing, priority bar access and re-entry throughout the day.

For a more exclusive experience, Beats on 2 VIP Lounge passes are priced AED 550 per day (Saturday and Sunday), with reserved premium seating, a welcome drink, light grazing menu, dedicated VIP host, table service and premium drinks packages. Guests will also enjoy prime views of rugby action, guaranteed all-day Beats on 2 access and Fast Pass entry.

Beats on 2 Fast Pass and VIP Lounge tickets must be purchased separately to standard Emirates Dubai 7s tickets.

On Sunday November 29, Chase & Status will take centre stage, bringing their explosive sound and unmistakable energy to Frequency on 8 as they close this year's Emirates Dubai 7s, following in the footsteps of FISHER, who delivered an unforgettable finale in 2025.

After releasing their debut album in 2008, Chase & Status have gone on to enjoy a hugely successful career and picked up their maiden Brit Award, for Producer of the Year, in 2024. It was in the same year that they secured their first UK number one single courtesy of“Backbone”, a collaboration with Stormzy.

With over 2 billion streams to their name, Chase & Status are one of the most talented and highly regarded electronic acts globally. They continue to make new music with their latest album,“Generic Everything,” released last month. Early next year, they will embark upon a world tour, performing in destinations including the UK, Germany, Poland, France, New Zealand and Australia.

Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said:“We are thrilled to announce Chase & Status as the headline act for the final day of this year's Emirates Dubai 7s.

“One of the biggest names in electronic music, Chase & Status are renowned for their incredible live performances, and we know they will provide a spectacular finale to what promises to be another fantastic event.

“With Akon, Melanie C and Jax Jones also joining the line-up, we have an outstanding programme of entertainment for fans to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them all to The Sevens Stadium.”

On Saturday November 28, Akon will headline the Frequency on 8 stage, while DJs Melanie C and Jax Jones will get the party started at Beats on 2, delivering high-energy sets on Saturday and Sunday respectively to build the feel-good atmosphere across the weekend.

Day Passes for Saturday or Sunday are priced AED 455, while Friday entry is AED 75, with children under 15 admitted free of charge. Tickets for People of Determination, including a carer, are AED 375.

Sunroom hospitality packages are available for both Saturday and Sunday, including all-inclusive dining and beverages with unbeatable views of the HSBC SVNS matches on Pitch 1, live entertainment and shaded grandstand seating. Guests will also receive access to the exclusive Sunroom lounge and garden, along with VIP parking and dedicated entry.

Sunroom Premium, meanwhile, offers an elevated experience with reserved tables, dedicated table service, upgraded food and drink pairings and a meet-and-greet with festival ambassadors. Currently, there are now only limited spaces available for Sunday November 29.

About Emirates Dubai 7s:

Emirates Dubai 7s is the Middle East's largest sports and entertainment festival, attracting more than 88,000 attendees from over 128 countries. Founded in 1970, it is the longest-running international sporting event in the region and a celebration of world-class sport, live music and entertainment.

Taking place at The Sevens Stadium, the 2026 edition will be held from 27–29 November, bringing together the world's best rugby sevens players alongside amateur competitions across multiple sports, premium hospitality experiences, family entertainment and live music. Catering to families, sports fans, festival-goers and music lovers alike, Emirates Dubai 7s offers something for everyone across the three-day festival.

About The Sevens Stadium:

The Sevens Stadium is Dubai's home of sport, entertainment and events. Purpose-built to host world-class experiences, the venue brings together elite competition, community participation, corporate hospitality and live entertainment across one destination.

Home to Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and hosts a year-round calendar of sporting tournaments, fitness events, concerts, business gatherings, community activities and private celebrations.

Located approximately 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport, the venue features multiple international-standard playing fields, cricket ovals, netball courts, padel facilities, premium hospitality spaces and flexible event venues.

About HSBC SVNS:

HSBC SVNS is World Rugby's elite international rugby sevens series, featuring many of the world's leading men's and women's players competing across multiple global destinations.

Dubai will open the 2027 HSBC SVNS Series at Emirates Dubai 7s before the Series travels to Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York, followed by HSBC SVNS World Championship events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

About Live Nation Middle East:

Live Nation is the world's leading live entertainment company. Founded in 2005, the company promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment internationally. It also owns and operates entertainment venues and manages the careers of music artists.

Live Nation Middle East has been operating in the region since 2008. It has promoted a diverse range of events in the Middle East including acts like Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Guns N' Roses, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Backstreet Boys, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Schulz and Russell Peters to name but a few, covering all types of entertainment from Live Music through to Stand Up Comedy and Family shows.

Ticketmaster Middle East, which was formed in 2013, is now the leading ticketing company in the region, having ticketed a range of music, sporting and family events in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Facebook: Live Nation Middle East | Twitter: @LiveNationME | Instagram: @LiveNationME

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.