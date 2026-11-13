Press Release: Sportmotors Racing Announces Technical Milestones And Production Advantages With Continued Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead paragraph Sportmotors Racing LLC, an Armenia-based developer of advanced vehicle-grade abrasive and coolant formulations, today reported a series of technical and operational... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Yerevan, Armenia & Dubai, UAE

Lead paragraph Sportmotors Racing LLC, an Armenia-based developer of advanced vehicle-grade abrasive and coolant formulations, today reported a series of technical and operational milestones as it continues to advance under FasterCapital's support through LaunchUp. Recent progress includes elimination of phenolic resin for light-vehicle formulas, active development for middle-weight vehicle formulations, a signed EU sales representation agreement, and site advantages that reduce logistics and tax burdens.

Concise editor-friendly nut graf FasterCapital and the LaunchUp program are providing ongoing support focused on milestone planning and execution follow-up as Sportmotors Racing advances formulation development and commercialization preparations for multiple vehicle classes.

Update Summary

Sportmotors Racing is reporting concrete R&D and operational steps that narrow the path toward broader product readiness and market entry. Notable technical progress includes completing formulation work that removes phenolic resin from light-vehicle (passenger car) compounds in 2025, and ongoing development of a middle-weight vehicle formula suitable for buses and vehicles up to 10 tons capacity. The company also plans to introduce neutralized geopolymer-based formulations in 2027 that are designed to be mild abrasive coolant agents suitable for varied climate zones.

Current FasterCapital Support FasterCapital's ongoing contribution to Sportmotors Racing in this phase includes: – Milestone planning and refining technical timelines – Execution follow-up and strategic prioritization for product development – Fundraising readiness and pitch refinement support – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and market positioning advice

What the Startup Delivers?

Sportmotors Racing focuses on advanced abrasive-coolant formulations for light and middle-weight vehicles. The product roadmap spans resin-free formulations for passenger cars, adapted compounds for buses and up to 10-ton vehicles, and neutralized geopolymer formulations intended to perform across climate zones while acting as effective coolant agents.

Operational and Market Progress Operationally

The company benefits from a production location 7 km from a major railroad hub on key transcontinental routes, which is expected to lower transportation costs. The site sits in a border zone with preferential taxation rules, and a 2025 government decree exempts machinery and raw materials imported for production from a 12% customs tax. In 2025 Sportmotors Racing signed an agreement with Hadji Textile in Barcelona to act as its sales representative in the EU.

Current Execution Priorities

The company's current priorities are ongoing formulation testing for middle-weight vehicles, pilot production readiness that leverages the site's logistical advantages, validation of geopolymer formulations for varied climates, and activating the EU sales channel through Hadji Textile.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Sportmotors Racing LLC through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'” (Hesham Zreik)

Ecosystem relevance

Situated in Armenia near major rail corridors connecting Asia and Europe, Sportmotors Racing's production site offers lower logistics friction for exports across Eurasia. The location's tax and customs updates in 2025 present practical operational benefits during scale-up phases, especially for capital equipment and imported raw materials.

Competitive landscape

Sportmotors Racing operates in a category where formulation performance, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficient logistics matter. The company's emphasis on resin-free and geopolymer options aligns with broader industry movement toward multifunctional, climate-resilient coolant and abrasive agents.

About Sportmotors Racing LLC

Sportmotors Racing LLC is an Armenia-based materials developer creating abrasive and coolant formulations for passenger and middle-weight vehicles. Its product roadmap targets resin-free and geopolymer-based compounds designed for performance across vehicle classes and climates while leveraging local operational advantages.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.