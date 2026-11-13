MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has attended EAD's 30th anniversary celebration, held at Umm Al Emarat Park to commemorate three decades of safeguarding the emirate's natural heritage. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the theme 30 Years of Leadership and Impact, the event highlighted EAD's journey since its founding in 1996 and its achievements in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and natural resource management, and set out its direction for the next chapter of environmental leadership in Abu Dhabi.

The celebration was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers' Club; His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Her Excellency Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of EAD; Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD; and a number of senior officials and representatives of government entities and strategic partners.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said:“As we mark EAD's 30th anniversary, we celebrate three decades of dedication and achievement. This journey began with the vision of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and has continued with the support and guidance of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who places great importance on protecting the environment and its natural resources as a cornerstone of the UAE's sustainable development.

“Over three decades, the agency has demonstrated that it can turn vision into tangible results through science, strategic planning and strong partnerships. Today, as we celebrate what has been achieved, we renew our commitment to continue this journey, to harness science and modern technology in tackling environmental challenges, and to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global model for environmental protection, ensuring that future generations inherit a more prosperous and sustainable environment.”

The celebration featured A Living Legacy, a theatrical performance that brought to life the Founding Father's vision for protecting the environment and how that approach endures under the wise leadership. The story follows a father who hands his daughter a seed, as the two are guided by the Guardian of Nature through Abu Dhabi's desert and marine environments, discovering key milestones in EAD's history along the way. Blending visual effects and archive footage, the performance closed with the girl planting the seed, symbolising the passing of Sheikh Zayed's environmental legacy to future generations, followed by Zayed's Legacy, a song composed for the occasion.

His Highness also honoured a number of the pioneers and founding members whose dedication and foresight laid the foundations of EAD, in recognition of their lasting contribution to environmental work in the emirate and to the agency's growth.

EAD has strengthened Abu Dhabi's environmental standing. Its network of protected areas now covers 20 per cent of the emirate. The agency has made progress in protecting endangered species and restoring natural habitats and has developed advanced systems to monitor air quality and manage marine resources.

Over the past eight years, Abu Dhabi's sustainable fishing index has risen from 8 per cent to 100 per cent, while single-use plastics policies have cut plastic bag consumption at major retailers by 95 per cent, demonstrating what science-led regulation can achieve.

The event forms part of the year-long 30 Years Protecting Tomorrow campaign, which documents the agency's most significant milestones, honours those who have shaped it, and highlights the role of partnerships and the community in securing a sustainable environmental future for Abu Dhabi.