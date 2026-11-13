MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Asbjtelecommunication Enterprises, an existing participant in FasterCapital 's program, today reported significant operational progress in rural connectivity, product iteration... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

Asbjtelecommunication Enterprises, an existing participant in FasterCapital's program, today reported significant operational progress in rural connectivity, product iteration, and team expansion as it advances through the EquityPilot stage with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company has launched a Starlink network into off-grid communities, is iterating on user feedback, and is preparing a beta release of a Wi‐Fi calling phone or application.

FasterCapital's continued collaboration under EquityPilot is focused on milestone planning, execution follow-up, and introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders while Asbjtelecommunication pursues product refinement and market pilots.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes: – Milestone planning and prioritization aligned with product and pilot goals – Execution follow-up to help sustain iterative user testing and refinements – Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement where appropriate – Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders to aid pilots and enterprise engagement – Market positioning support focused on rural connectivity use cases

What the Startup Delivers?

Asbjtelecommunication deploys satellite-backed connectivity and lightweight customer endpoints tailored for low‐infrastructure settings. Recent work includes a Starlink network rollout in villages previously without service, an active user-feedback process informing product iterations, and preparation of a beta Wi‐Fi calling phone/application to enable voice services over the local network.

Current Execution Priorities

The company's current priorities are ongoing product refinement based on field feedback, scaling enterprise deployment pilots, completing beta readiness for the Wi‐Fi calling phone/application, and strengthening commercial relationships with enterprise customers and partners. Team growth and operational scaling are also central to sustaining deployments.

Execution Progress

Recent operational updates include onboarding five new enterprise clients and conducting promising pilots with FC. The technical team has been bolstered with a new Technical Director and ten additional engineering staff to accelerate development and deployment cycles. Asbjtelecommunication is iterating rapidly on field feedback to improve service reliability and user experience.

Customer Validation

Customer traction is evident in enterprise onboarding and active pilots. The five newly onboarded enterprise clients and ongoing FC pilots provide on-the-ground validation of the network approach and early commercial interest in connectivity solutions that serve off-grid communities. These engagements feed directly into product priorities and deployment learning loops.

Ecosystem Relevance

Operating in Nigeria's underserved regions, Asbjtelecommunication's work aligns with broader efforts to expand digital access across Africa. Its hybrid approach combining satellite backhaul with localized Wi‐Fi and voice services-addresses infrastructure gaps common in rural and peri-urban markets and contributes to economic and social use cases for connectivity.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Asbjtelecommunication enterprises through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Asbjtelecommunication enterprises

Asbjtelecommunication enterprises is a Nigerian connectivity company focused on delivering satellite-enabled network access and locally optimized devices to communities without reliable cellular service. The company combines field-led product iteration with enterprise pilots to develop practical, scalable connectivity solutions.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.