IFFI 2026 To Celebrate Stories Without Borders In Goa From Nov 20

57th International Film Festival of India Sets Stage in Goa

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], November 13 (ANI): The curtain-raiser press conference of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held on Friday, formally setting the stage for one of the most prestigious celebrations of world cinema. The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026, under the theme 'Stories Without Borders', celebrating cinema's ability to transcend geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries.

This year's festival will bring together filmmakers, actors, producers, critics and cinema enthusiasts from across the world, offering a platform for creative exchange and diverse cinematic experiences. The festival will showcase 159 films from 86 countries, selected from approximately 1,400 submissions. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' will be the opening film of the festival.

Pawlikowski, an Academy Award-winning writer and director known for acclaimed films such as 'Ida' and 'Cold War', was also recognised with the Best Director award at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, as stated at the press conference. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama segment, bringing the spotlight to contemporary Indian cinema.

The 57th edition will feature three major competitions: the International Competition, the Best Debut Feature Film Competition and the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The Indian Panorama section will continue to provide an important platform for contemporary Indian films, showcasing the diversity and creative strength of Indian storytelling. The festival will also present the Best Web Series (OTT) Award, recognising the growing influence of digital platforms and the changing landscape of entertainment and storytelling.

Addressing the curtain-raiser press conference, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state is ready to welcome filmmakers and cinema lovers from around the world. He noted that Goa transforms into a vibrant hub for storytellers every November and that IFFI has evolved over the years into an important international platform for filmmakers, actors, producers, critics and cinema enthusiasts.

Emphasising cinema's role in bringing people and cultures together, Sawant said Goa is once again prepared to roll out the red carpet for the global film fraternity. Speaking at the occasion, filmmaker and festival director Ashutosh Gowariker elaborated on the significance of this year's theme, saying that 'Stories Without Borders' was not merely a slogan but a guiding principle for the festival's selections and screenings. He explained that the theme encouraged the organisers to examine how films could connect with audiences in new and meaningful ways, challenging conventional ideas of geographical and cultural boundaries.

According to Gowariker, asking whether a film could connect with audiences beyond their familiar experiences helped reveal the many different forms of borders that storytelling could overcome. The festival has also announced the jury members for its prestigious International Competition. The five-member jury will be chaired by Indian filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

The other members are Romanian writer, director and producer Bogdan Mureșanu; Venezuelan sound designer María Alejandra Rojas; Thai writer and director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke; and Argentine director and screenwriter Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière. The jury for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal will be headed by Prof. Ahmed Bedjaoui as President. Its other members are Maria Cristina Iglesias, Manouj Kadaamh and Georges Dupont.

With an expansive international film selection, prestigious competitions and participation from leading figures in world cinema, the 57th IFFI promises to be a significant celebration of cinematic excellence, creativity and cultural exchange. As Goa prepares to host the global cinema community from November 20, the festival's message of 'Stories Without Borders' seeks to reaffirm the universal power of films to connect people through shared emotions, experiences and human stories.