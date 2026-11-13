'39 On Paper': Rohit Sharma's Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Finn Allen In NZ Vs IND 4Th ODI Goes Viral (WATCH)

Former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma displayed remarkable agility and athleticism on the field by pulling off a stunning diving catch to dismiss New Zealand batter Finn Allen during the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

Team India's decision to bowl first has backfired as New Zealand posted a total of 333 in 50 overs. Opener Will Young led the batting with a knock of 125 off 108 balls, while Tim Seifert (58), Finn Allen (41), skipper Mitchell Santner (29), Kristian Clarke (22), and Kyle Jamieson (19*) made valuable contributions to propel the hosts past the 330-run mark.

For India, Axar Patel (2/39), Auqib Nabi (2/69), and Gurnoor Brar (2/69) picked up two wickets apiece, while Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh took a scalp each to keep New Zealand from running away with an even bigger total.

Also Read:Will Young Century Powers New Zealand to 333 Against India in 4th ODI

Rohit Sharma's Stunning Diving Catch Goes Viral

As Team India's bowling attack struggled to contain New Zealand's batters on a flat Bay Oval surface, Rohit Sharma provided a much-needed moment of brilliance in the field to break Finn Allen's momentum.

The incident took place in the 31st over of the Kiwis' batting when Finn Allen attempted to punch an Axar Patel delivery through the off-side. However, Allen failed to keep the ball grounded, and Rohit Sharma, stationed at short cover, showed his sharp presence of mind to pull off a stunning catch.

The veteran Indian batter dived to his right and completed a spectacular catch just above the ground, dismissing Allen for 41 off 30 balls and ending his 90-run partnership with Will Young.

39 on paper, 19 in the field!

Some things only get better with age. Exhibit A: Rohit Sharma.

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#SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026

Rohit Sharma, 39, has shown his fielding prowess despite being in the latter stages of his international career. The former India captain displayed the same athleticism during the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, where he produced a stunning diving throw to help wicketkeeper KL Rahul run out Daryl Mitchell.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and solely focusing on ODIs, Rohit has continued to make valuable contributions to Indian cricket, with his fitness and fielding efforts showing that age is just a number.

'Still Flying at 39': Rohit Sharma's Catch Wins Over Cricket Fans

The 39-year-old Rohit Sharma's stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his athleticism, sharp reflexes, and commitment on the field.

Taking to their X handles, many shared their admiration for Rohit's fielding, with some calling him a“39-year-old young lad” and declaring that the“Hitman is not done,” while others compared his fielding to Glenn Phillips and praised his stunning effort, with one fan simply calling it a“brilliant catch.”

Another section of users hailed Rohit's athleticism at 39, with one fan describing him as a '39-year-old youngster' and another saying he was 'still flying on the field.' Others called it a 'stunner' and celebrated the veteran batter's stunning fielding effort.

@mufaddal_vohra 39 years old and still taking these in the field, Hitman is not done

- BleedX (@bleed811) November 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Our very own version of glenn phillips...

- a.t. (@ihtapirtkola) November 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma said, 'I can do anything for the World Cup.'"

He has proved it. ♨️ 45_ iz_ crazxy (@naira_45) November 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 39 year old young lad

- Yogesh Yewale (@IamYogi45) November 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What a brilliant catch by Hitman Rohit Sharma

- CricketIndian_ (@CricketIndian_) November 13, 2026

@SonySportsNetwk First match flying runout, this match flying catch.

Bro is challenging youngsters at the age of 39

- cricketplusmeme (@cricketplusmeme) November 13, 2026

@SonySportsNetwk Rohit showing he is still young

- Urban Living (@Urban_Living_) November 13, 2026

WHAT A CATCH BY ROHIT SHARMA. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2026

39 year old Rohit Sharma is still flying on the field. What a catch. R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 13, 2026

You won't be able to guess the age of the fielder from this video Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 13, 2026

WHAT A STUNNER CATCH BY ROHIT SHARMA.

- The Hitman is bossing at 39, Incredible Ro! Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 13, 2026

Rohit Airlines ✈️

@ImRo45 ALL KERALA ROHIT SHARMA FANS ASSOCIATION (@AKRSFAOfficial) November 13, 2026

What an incredible catch by 39 year old Rohit Sharma. Shana45 (@shana45__) November 13, 2026

39 year old youngster diving around and taking stunner. Amit T (@amittallwalkar) November 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck as Team India was bundled out for 89 in 26.4 overs while chasing a 334-run target set by New Zealand, sliding to a heavy 244-run defeat in Mount Maunganui.

Also Read:India Suffers Nightmarish Start Losing Three Wickets For Zero Runs