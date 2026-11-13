Uttarakhand News: Mohan Yadav Praises Dhami, Makes Big Statement On BJP's Development Push

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Uttarakhand on Thursday for a single day, and was greeted by BJP workers at Khatima. During a party meeting, he complimented the state for its divine, rich and cultural heritage and also noted the state's development under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He also noted the unity between BJP ruled states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This visit was meaningful as Khatima is the constituency that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami represents. Yadav spoke to party workers and wished the people of the Himalayan state well.

Mohan Yadav Praises Uttarakhand's Divine, Cultural Heritage

"Uttarakhand is the Devbhoomi as it has great religious significance. People have been connected to this state spiritually for ages," the CM of Madhya Pradesh said.

"It has four major pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. It also has a pilgrimage route to Kailash Mansarovar. It means a lot to the religious landscape of India."

"The traditional music and culture of Uttarakhand along with cities on the banks of Ganga are close to people's hearts."

"I wish you all the best and respect from myself and the people of Madhya Pradesh."

CM Mohan Yadav Praises Pushkar Dhami For State's Development

Yadav complimented his Uttarakhand colleague Pushkar Singh Dhami for his state's developments.

"I came here to Khatima to attend a workers conference in his constituency. I am confident that all the BJP governments in various states will work together to bring schemes for the betterment of the public under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The event was attended by BJP leaders, workers and locals. The CM was honoured with traditional garlands by senior party leaders.

Mohan Yadav's Latest Comment On Ram Temple, Lord Krishna

Earlier this week, while visiting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, "I hope there will be such a time when we can celebrate with Lord Krishna like we are celebrating with Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he said this while speaking to reporters at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

"If Lord Ram is smiling in Ayodhya, Gopal Krishna will also smile in the coming times,"

he said this after arriving in Varanasi to attend Govardhan Puja celebrations in Namo Ghat.

His comments were made in reference to decades long demands around Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

The CM's visit to Uttarakhand and his comments in Varanasi show his focus on the religious heritage of India, along with the political agenda of BJP led governments.