AUD/USD Forecast 13/11: Aussie Breaks Key Support (Video)
When I look at the charts, I can make an argument for 0.67 being targeted, possibly even lower than that. The interest rate differential is shrinking. Real rates of return in the United States bond markets are helping the U.S. dollar, and of course, there is just the risk premium out there. There are so many different moving pieces at the moment that it is difficult to imagine that people want to take massive risk with a commodity currency.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat being said, commodity markets are falling apart, and that is probably a culprit here as well. One only has to look at the gold market today, and to a lesser extent the silver market, to see exactly how that could influence things.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Either way, I think we have further to go to the downside. Short-term rallies will get sold into, and I do not believe in the Australian dollar until we get well above the 0.69 level, something that does not look very likely, at least not in the short term.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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