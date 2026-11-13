USD/CAD Forex Signal 13/11: Breakout Above 1.43? (Video)
- Although I prefer pullbacks, on a clearance of 1.43, I would buy with a stop at 1.42 and a target of 1.4465 above. The USD/CAD pair continues to grind higher, but sooner or later, one assumes gravity shows up again. Whether it does – we do not know.
And, of course, the employment situation in the Canadian provinces and the United States is a completely different story. Canada actually lost jobs last month, while the United States almost tripled its expectations. That's a world of difference.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Bank of Canada is probably going to have to stand pat for a while, while the Federal Reserve is almost certainly hiking in December.That being said, I don't think this market breaks out right away. It is starting to feel the effects of gravity, and that makes a certain amount of sense. But I do like the idea of buying pullbacksHowever, if we were to break above the 1.43 level, then it is yet another hurdle that the dollar has cleared, and I would be aggressively entering the market at that point. All things being equal, though, I think a pullback is probably due.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment