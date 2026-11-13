USD/CHF Forecast 13/11: Dollar Holds Above 0.83 (Video)
I've got no interest in shorting this pair. I've been long of the dollar against the Swiss franc for months, on and off, and will continue to build this position back up. If we can clear the 0.84 level, then I think the U.S. dollar has the green light to start looking at 0.85, 0.86, and so on.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEven if we fall from here, I won't pay the swap at the end of the day to short this pair. If I wanted to short the U.S. dollar, I could think of several pairs that I would be much more inclined to do soWith this being the case, and the 50-day EMA sitting right around the 0.8230 level, I think there's plenty of support. So, any dip at this point in time, I think you would have to look at as a potential buying opportunity as you continue, like I said, to collect swap at the end of every session.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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