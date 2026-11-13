EUR/USD Forecast 13/11: Euro Recovery Fails (Video)
I really don't have any interest whatsoever in trying to buy the Euro. In fact, as things stand right now, I really don't have any interest whatsoever in trying to buy the euro, at least not in this condition. I would need to see, at bare minimum, the 50-day EMA taken out to the upside for me to think that perhaps it might be time to start buying.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhat I would actually prefer is for real rates in America-the difference between what bonds pay you and inflation-to shrink, because right now you're actually getting a real return off bonds, something that has not been seen very much in the last 20 years or so. This is somewhat of a new paradigm for traders that are relatively young and new at this game, and I think they're learning valuable lessonsRallies at this point in time continue to be selling opportunities from everything I see. I will not be a buyer anytime soon, and it would not surprise me at all to see the euro go searching for the 1.10 level below.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment