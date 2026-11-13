USD/JPY Forecast 13/11: Dollar Defies Japan's Warnings
Now the next serious test will be the 160.50 yen level where they had intervened at the beginning of September on the 2nd. This is an area that I think a lot of people will be watching closely, and headlines, as well as fireworks, would likely be the result.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI am already long this pair and have added as we broke above the crucial ¥159 level. If we can break above the ¥160.50 area, it could open up fresh real estate for buyers to start to get involved. This is an area that would, in theory, potentially be an“air pocket” based on the previous move.Does that mean that the Bank of Japan intervenes? It's possible, but this has been a cat-and-mouse game for some time, and I do like buying dips. I like holding on to it and collecting the interest rate differential because, quite frankly, sooner or later, the reality will be played out on the charts that Japan has major issuesThey cannot handle higher rates, and as long as the economy can't handle higher rates, it does weaken the currency over the longer term. This is a pair that I am long of, and I am adding to.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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