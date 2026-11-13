Embassy Of Sri Lanka Participates In YWCA Diplomatic Charity Bazaar 2026 In Bangkok

Ceylon tea, cinnamon, handicrafts and hand-poured candles featured at Sri Lanka's two booths at the YWCA Diplomatic Charity Bazaar in Bangkok from 5 to 8 November 2026. The embassy's participation combined promotion of Sri Lankan products with support for the event's charitable purpose.

The Sri Lankan Embassy joined a gathering that, according to its account, brought together more than 160 vendors and participation from over 46 embassies. The setting offered visitors access to products and cultural displays from a range of countries within a single event.

Sri Lanka's selection included Ceylon Tea, Ceylon Cinnamon and other spices alongside traditional handicrafts. Hand-poured candles added another locally associated product category to the display, broadening the offering beyond food and beverages.

Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe attended the official opening ceremony. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya appointed Mom Luang Songlak Sawatdiwat to preside as her representative.

The embassy presented its booths as an opportunity to introduce Sri Lankan craftsmanship and products to visitors from Thailand and the international community. Its account linked the selection to the country's cultural identity and traditional skills.

The four-day appearance placed product promotion within a wider diplomatic and charitable gathering. Visitors could encounter Sri Lankan tea and spices alongside craft items, giving the mission a platform spanning both familiar exports and handmade goods.

The embassy described participation as part of its work to promote Sri Lankan products and cultural connections in Thailand while supporting charitable initiatives. The event has concluded, with the mission's account recording its involvement rather than announcing a future exhibition or public sales programme.