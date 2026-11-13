Minister Of Industry And Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti Reaffirms Sri Lanka's Commitment To Inclusive And Sustainable Development At UNIDO Bridge For Cities Annual Event In Vienna

Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Sunil Handunnetti discussed industrial cooperation and investment opportunities during UNIDO's Bridge for Cities event in Vienna, including possible partnerships involving Sri Lanka's new industrial zones. His programme combined a statement on green development with meetings involving UNIDO, Chinese and Austrian representatives.

The minister addressed the high-level plenary on“Green Transition and Urban Industrial Decarbonisation”, reaffirming Sri Lanka's commitment to inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

In discussions with UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller, the delegation explored cooperation supporting the country's industrial development agenda. A separate meeting with China's Permanent Representative in Vienna, Ambassador Li Song, considered opportunities within the UNIDO framework.

Handunnetti also met Michael Otter, Director General of Advantage Austria at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. Those talks covered trade and investment links, the potential of Sri Lanka's new industrial zones and collaboration between Austrian companies and Sri Lankan partners.

Working sessions with UNIDO technical teams formed another part of the visit. The minister also visited an SME operated by the Vienna Business Agency to examine compact urban industrial models.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative Dayani Mendis, Minister Counsellor Mahesh Gunawardena and Counsellor Neetha Chandrasena accompanied him.

UNIDO held the event from 28 to 30 October 2026 under the theme“AI & Green Innovation: Powering a Sustainable Future”. Its account records more than 500 urban stakeholders from over 80 countries and regions.

Discussions connected industrial policy with urban development, including resource efficiency, emissions reductions, financing and skills. Sri Lanka's meetings took place within that wider programme of policy dialogue and practical exchange.