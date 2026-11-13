Sri Lanka Signs Hajj Agreement With Saudi Arabia For 2027

Sri Lanka has secured a quota of 3,500 pilgrims for Hajj 2027 under an agreement signed with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on 9 November 2026. The signing was accompanied by discussions on pilgrimage arrangements and training for Sri Lankan officials and private Hajj operators.

Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Muneer Mulaffar headed the Sri Lankan delegation. Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Abdulfattah Bin Sulaiman Mashat took part in signing the agreement on the sidelines of the annual Hajj Exhibition and Conference.

The quota establishes the allocation for Sri Lankan pilgrims under the agreement. During preceding bilateral discussions, the delegation outlined the Government's aim of making the pilgrimage process smoother and more efficient.

Mulaffar and the delegation also paid a courtesy call on Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Alrabiah. Discussions with ministry officials focused on arrangements for the 2027 pilgrimage.

Sri Lanka's representatives included Ambassador Ameer Ajwad, Hajj and Umrah Committee Chairman Reyaz Mihular, Consul General in Jeddah Justice M.T. Mohamed Laffar and committee member Rushdi Khalid. Officials of the consulate also participated.

A separate 10-member joint delegation from the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs and private Hajj operators attended specialised training conducted by the Saudi ministry.

The training formed part of a new initiative introduced alongside the conference to improve operational standards. It complemented the agreement and official meetings by involving those responsible for administering pilgrimage arrangements and providing services to travellers.

Together, the programme covered the national allocation, official coordination and operator preparation for the coming Hajj season.