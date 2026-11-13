Français fr Genève: un saphir Romanov surpasse les estimations lors de sa vente Original Read more: Genève: un saphir Romanov surpasse les estimations lors de sa Русский ru В Женеве продали сапфир Романовых за 4,1 млн франков Read more: В Женеве продали сапфир Романовых за 4,1 млн фр

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A spectacular 197.80-carat Romanov sapphire, linked to the Russian imperial court, drove up the bidding at Sotheby's in Geneva, selling for CHF4.1 million ($4.9 million) – more than double its estimated price. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Romanov sapphire exceeds estimates at Geneva auction This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 08:37 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The vivid blue Ceylon sapphire, measuring approximately 3.5cm by 3cm and which entered the Romanov collection in the mid-19th century, had been valued at CHF1.7 million by the auction house prior to its sale on Wednesday, according to Sotheby's.

The sapphire was acquired in 1927 by Ganna Walska, a great jewellery enthusiast and American opera singer of Polish origin. It reappeared at auction in 1971, then in Geneva in 1992, before Cartier created its current diamond-set bracelet setting in 2015.

The Fersman catalogue of the Russian Crown Jewels, compiled between 1924 and 1926, reveals that this sapphire, then set by Fabergé in a diamond mount, was presented as a brooch, according to Sotheby's.

The“royal and noble” jewellery lots offered at this sale achieved a total of CHF15.3 million, the auction house reported.

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