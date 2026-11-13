How Brazil Became One Of Zurich Airport's Main Markets
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Wie Brasilien zum wichtigsten Standbein der Betreiberin des Flughafens Zürich wurde
Read more: Wie Brasilien zum wichtigsten Standbein der Betreiberin des Flughafens Zürich
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Comment le Brésil est devenu un marché phare de l'aéroport de Zurich
Read more: Comment le Brésil est devenu un marché phare de l'aéroport de Z
The opening of Brazil's airport market to private operators around 15 years ago created an opportunity for major international companies to expand. One of the companies that took advantage of this development was Switzerland's Zurich Airport Ltd, operator of the country's main airport, which found in Brazil a combination of air traffic growth and opportunities for infrastructure investment that turned the Latin American country into a key part of its strategy.
Since entering the country in 2014, the company, which is listed on the Swiss Exchange, has expanded its presence to five airports, four of which are under its full control, and reports BRL2.5 billion (CHF410 million) in infrastructure investments, including funds invested jointly with other shareholders. Brazil has thus become, alongside India, one of the group's two priority markets for international expansion.More More History The Swiss man who exposed exploitation of emigrants in 19th-century Brazil
This content was published on Feb 8, 2026 Some 170 years ago, Thomas Davatz led a revolt in Brazil that exposed the exploitation of European immigrants to Latin America in the 19th century.Read more: The Swiss man who exposed exploitation of emigrants in 19th-century B
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