How Brazil Became One Of Zurich Airport's Main Markets

Deutsch de Wie Brasilien zum wichtigsten Standbein der Betreiberin des Flughafens Zürich wurde Read more: Wie Brasilien zum wichtigsten Standbein der Betreiberin des Flughafens Zürich Français fr Comment le Brésil est devenu un marché phare de l'aéroport de Zurich Read more: Comment le Brésil est devenu un marché phare de l'aéroport de Z

MENAFN - Swissinfo) With a presence at five airports and investments in infrastructure, Zurich Airport has found in the Brazilian market an innovation laboratory for the company. This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 09:00 11 minutes Vinicius Pereira

The opening of Brazil's airport market to private operators around 15 years ago created an opportunity for major international companies to expand. One of the companies that took advantage of this development was Switzerland's Zurich Airport Ltd, operator of the country's main airport, which found in Brazil a combination of air traffic growth and opportunities for infrastructure investment that turned the Latin American country into a key part of its strategy.

Since entering the country in 2014, the company, which is listed on the Swiss Exchange, has expanded its presence to five airports, four of which are under its full control, and reports BRL2.5 billion (CHF410 million) in infrastructure investments, including funds invested jointly with other shareholders. Brazil has thus become, alongside India, one of the group's two priority markets for international expansion.

More More History The Swiss man who exposed exploitation of emigrants in 19th-century Brazil

This content was published on Feb 8, 2026 Some 170 years ago, Thomas Davatz led a revolt in Brazil that exposed the exploitation of European immigrants to Latin America in the 19th century.

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