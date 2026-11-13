PLI Schemes Attract Rs 2.40 Lakh Crore Investment, Generate 8.49 Lakh Jobs: NITI Aayog

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog on Thursday released an assessment report on the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, highlighting cumulative investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore and employment generation for over 8.49 lakh individuals as of March 2026.

The report, titled Impact Assessment of PLI Schemes, was prepared in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, which served as the knowledge partner.

The 14 PLI schemes, covering different manufacturing sectors, have a combined financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore. The government has disbursed Rs 35,354 crore in incentives so far, accounting for 18.51 per cent of the total allocation.

According to the report, nearly 70 per cent of the targeted segments are broadly on track, with strong outcomes in electronics, telecommunications and pharmaceuticals.

Investment and Production Performance

Cumulative investments under the schemes have reached 76 per cent of the full-tenure target of Rs 3.15 lakh crore, while production and sales have achieved 64 per cent of the target of Rs 35.37 lakh crore.

Production performance exceeded annual targets in FY2024-25 and FY2025-26, reaching 107 per cent and 119 per cent, respectively. In FY2025-26, incentive disbursements reached Rs 15,519 crore against a planned Rs 15,472 crore, achieving 100 per cent of the annual target.

However, cumulative employment generation stood at 8.49 lakh, or 28 per cent of the full-tenure target of 30.18 lakh jobs, indicating slower progress in employment creation compared with investment and production.

Electronics, Pharma and Telecom Lead Sectoral Performance

The assessment found positive outcomes in pharmaceuticals, mobile manufacturing, food processing, telecommunications, white goods, automobiles and drones, particularly in investment, production and capacity expansion.

The drones sector emerged as an early success, while domestic capacity for high-efficiency solar PV modules also increased significantly. Advanced chemistry cell batteries, specialty steel and technical textiles are gradually developing manufacturing capacity and supporting ecosystems.

It also stressed the need for greater MSME participation, harmonised data systems and sustained ecosystem development to strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

Manufacturing GVA Grows at 10.88% CAGR

Highlighting India's manufacturing growth, NITI Aayog CEO Anurag Jain said real manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) increased from Rs 34.82 lakh crore in FY2022-23 to Rs 47.47 lakh crore in FY2025-26, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.88 per cent.

He said strengthening manufacturing competitiveness and deeper integration into global value chains would be critical to expanding exports, employment, domestic capabilities and reducing import dependence in critical sectors.

India Must Expand Domestic Production

Speaking at the report's release, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri described India as a 'shining star' amid global economic uncertainty, highlighting its position as the fastest-growing major economy over the past five years.

He stressed the need to boost domestic production of edible oil, pulses and medical equipment, while promoting crop diversification to strengthen agricultural exports. Lahiri also noted that around 76 per cent of the investment target under the PLI schemes had been achieved.

The report said the schemes have helped drive investments, expand manufacturing capacity and integrate Indian companies into global value chains.

It emphasised that greater domestic value addition and stronger supply chains would be crucial to sustaining these gains and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

(KNN Bureau)