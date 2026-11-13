Andhra Pradesh Seeks Greater MSME Participation In Walmart's Domestic And Global Supply Chains

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh has urged US-based retail major Walmart to expand local procurement by including more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women-led self-help groups (SHGs) and artisans in its domestic and global supply chains.

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Wider MSME Participation In Walmart Supply Chains

The proposal was made by Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh during a meeting with Paul Dyck, Walmart's Senior Vice President for Global Government Affairs and Business Diplomacy, on the sidelines of the 31st CII Partnership Summit.

According to an official statement, the state has urged Walmart and Flipkart to diversify sourcing beyond seafood and pharmaceuticals to include products manufactured by local MSMEs, women-led SHGs and artisans, reported The Economic Times.

State Proposes Dedicated MSME Sourcing Initiative

Lokesh proposed that Walmart organise a dedicated MSME sourcing event in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on seafood and textiles, following the New Delhi Walmart Growth Summit, which connected Indian vendors with the company's global buying teams.

He also suggested creating a dedicated sourcing pipeline for products marketed under the state's Swayam AP and Lepakshi brands.

Walmart Highlights Existing Procurement And Employment

Dyck highlighted Walmart's existing procurement from Andhra Pradesh, including more than 65 million pounds of shrimp annually, along with textiles, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals.

Flipkart's operations in the state have generated over 28,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Its infrastructure includes more than 100 logistics hubs covering around 12 lakh square feet and wholesale facilities spanning 0.33 million square feet.

Over 3,200 MSMEs Receive Training Under Partnership

Under a memorandum of understanding with the AP MSME Corporation and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, over 3,200 MSMEs have received training, with more than 900 businesses subsequently selling through Walmart and Flipkart platforms.

Dyck assured the state government that Walmart would review its proposals.

Lokesh said expanding procurement would provide local MSMEs, women's groups and artisans with greater access to domestic and international buyers.

(KNN Bureau)