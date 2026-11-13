Ambassadors Join Al Wakrah Municipality's Plantation Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Ambassadors of seven countries have joined Al Wakrah Municipality's efforts to expand green spaces and promote environmental sustainability by planting native trees at Al Wakrah Public Park as part of its 'Our Al Wakrah is Green' (Wakratuna Khadra) initiative.

The ambassadors of the UAE, Armenia, Honduras, Ethiopia, Kosovo, the Maldives and the Islamic Republic of Iran participated in the tree-planting activity, which aims to encourage home gardening and strengthen community involvement in increasing green spaces across the municipality.

Director General of Al Wakrah Municipality Jaber Hassan Al Jaber received the participating ambassadors, who planted local tree species in a designated area of the park. They were also briefed on native trees, their cultivation methods and the proper ways to care for them.

At the end of the event, Al Jaber honoured the ambassadors with commemorative shields and presented them with saplings of local trees to be planted at their respective embassies, extending the initiative's environmental message beyond the park.

The event was also attended by Ali Saeed Al Marri, member of the Central Municipal Council representing Constituency 20, Ali Hamad Al Hanzab, a supporter of the initiative, and a delegation of students from Jaber bin Hayyan Primary School for Boys.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah Municipality continues to distribute free tree saplings and organic fertiliser to residents as part of the initiative, which aims to provide 10,000 saplings across different areas of Al Wakrah.

Through its activities, the initiative seeks to encourage residents to take part in greening their surroundings, promote home gardening and foster a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable practices within the community.