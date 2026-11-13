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Ambassador Of Qatar Participates In Slovenian FM's Meeting With Envoys


Date: 2026-11-13 04:02:42

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Slovenia H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi participated in a meeting held by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia H E Tone Kajzer with Their Excellencies ambassadors of Arab countries accredited to Slovenia.

The meeting exchanged views on developments in the Middle East.

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The Peninsula

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