Ambassador Of Qatar Participates In Slovenian FM's Meeting With Envoys
Vienna: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Slovenia H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi participated in a meeting held by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia H E Tone Kajzer with Their Excellencies ambassadors of Arab countries accredited to Slovenia.
The meeting exchanged views on developments in the Middle East.
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