Qatar Takes Part In ACPD Advisory Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the National Planning Council, participated in the 8th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Arab Council for Population and Development (ACPD), held yesterday via video conference, with the participation of experts and officials from national population councils and committees across Arab countries.

The meeting addressed a number of important topics, particularly the Arab strategy for eliminating harmful practices, as well as the preparation and coordination of Arab positions regarding participation in the 60th session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development, which focuses on the theme“Population, Poverty Eradication and Sustainable Development.”