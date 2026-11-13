'Artificial Intelligence Enhances Private Sector Competitiveness'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani emphasised that quality is now an integrated corporate culture essential for excellence, sustainability, and competitiveness. He noted that artificial intelligence (AI) is a key driver of institutional performance, enhancing service quality, data analysis, and operational efficiency. He made these remarks during his address at the opening session of the 13th Gulf Quality Conference, which was held yesterday, at Sharq Village & Spa in Doha under the theme 'AI and Customer Service Quality.'

The opening session was attended by Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, alongside a number of officials, experts, specialists, and representatives of public and private institutions. Organised by the Gulf Quality Centre for Consultancy and Training, the event serves as a platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest applications and experiences in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer services, improve operational efficiency, and promote innovation across Gulf institutions.

Sheikh Khalifa said that adopting international quality standards and AI applications would help private sector companies, particularly SMEs, improve productivity, enhance services, and strengthen competitiveness. He reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting technological advancement and best institutional practices. He also expressed hope that the conference would conclude with practical recommendations to promote innovation and institutional excellence across the GCC, commending the Gulf Quality Centre for organising the event.

For his part, Mohammed Al Hamad, Director of Communications at the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO), highlighted the role of digital transformation and AI in improving services, enhancing communication, analysing customer feedback, and supporting data-driven decisions.

He also underscored the GSO's efforts, in cooperation with national standardisation committees, to develop standards and technical regulations, exchange expertise, and promote best practices in quality and institutional excellence across the GCC.

Meanwhile Mohammed Saleh Al Kuwari, Chairman of the Gulf Quality Centre for Consultancy and Training and President of the Conference, said the theme reflects the growing importance of modern technologies and international quality standards, particularly ISO 10004:2018 on monitoring and measuring customer satisfaction. He expressed hope that the conference discussions would encourage institutions and companies to strengthen their commitment to international quality standards and keep pace with advances in AI.

Coinciding with World Quality Day, Al Kuwari announced the launch of three new services by the Centre: the“Mi'yar” platform, which uses generative AI to analyse customer feedback; the“Ma Qalla Wa Dalla” series (“Brief yet Meaningful”), featuring short AI-produced training films; and the“Creative Ideas Bank,” managed by an AI agent.