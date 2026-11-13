Pwc Middle East Advances Qatar's Digital Transformation Through Strategic Collaborations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: PwC Middle East concluded its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2026, marking its second consecutive year at the event with strategic partnership announcements, keynote speeches, executive roundtables and live technology demonstrations focused on accelerating AI adoption and digital transformation.

PwC Middle East played a prominent role at MWC as Platinum Sponsor of the Sovereign AI & National Digital Strategy Summit, while Strategy&, part of the PwC Network, served as Platinum Sponsor of the AI in Action Summit.

Reflecting on the event, Qatar Country Senior Partner, PwC Middle East, Bassam Hajhamad, said:“MWC Doha continues to demonstrate Qatar's ambition to lead in AI and digital innovation. From strategic collaborations to the discussions we've led and the technologies we've showcased, our focus is on helping organisations translate investment in innovation into measurable outcomes, while strengthening local capabilities and supporting Qatar's long-term economic growth.”

PwC Middle East's participation reinforces its commitment to supporting Qatar's national digital priorities through strategic partnerships, technology expertise and practical solutions that strengthen competitiveness and create sustainable economic value.

A key highlight of PwC Middle East's participation was its involvement in three strategic collaborations aimed at strengthening Qatar's AI ecosystem, digital governance and national technology capabilities.

PwC Middle East, Microsoft and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) signed an agreement to advance an AI-enabled ICT regulatory platform, bringing together Microsoft's technology capabilities and PwC's policy and governance expertise to improve regulatory transparency,

simplify compliance and support digital government services.

Collaboration agreement focused on building AI capabilities within the Ministry, supporting the development of skills and expertise needed to advance AI adoption and digital transformation.

Together, these collaborations support Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and wider national development priorities, strengthening the foundations for innovation, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

Through their booth, PwC Middle East and Strategy& Middle East showcased live demonstrations featuring AI, robotics, satellite technology, responsible AI and holographic technology, highlighting practical applications of emerging technologies across industries. The booth also hosted client meetings, partner engagements and discussions on opportunities to translate innovation into business value.

At the Sovereign AI & National Digital Strategy Summit, Moussa Beidas, Partner and AI Go-to-Market Lead at PwC Middle East, delivered a keynote on moving AI beyond experimentation into measurable business impact.

His session explored how embedding AI agents into business workflows, with clear accountability, governance and performance measures, can drive productivity and financial returns.

PwC Middle East leaders also participated in executive roundtables and industry discussions covering AI adoption, connectivity, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, exchanging perspectives with policymakers and business leaders on accelerating digital transformation.