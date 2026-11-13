Applab Concludes Second Consecutive Year At MWC26 Doha With New Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Applab, a leading technology and digital-transformation partner to governments and enterprises across the Gulf, today concluded its participation in MWC Doha 2026. Marking its second consecutive year at the event, the firm presented under its 'The IQ Era' theme and met with the operators, government entities, enterprises, and technology providers shaping Qatar's digital future.

A key outcome of the event was a five-year strategic partnership with GSMA, the organiser of MWC, an important milestone in Applab's relationship with the region's premier connectivity and technology gathering. Through the partnership, Applab and GSMA will collaborate at MWC Doha every year through 2030, giving Applab a long-term role at the event and a consistent platform to showcase its latest work, engage with government and enterprise leaders, and contribute to the conversations shaping the region's technology agenda. The agreement was signed by Managing Partner, Applab AlMutasim AlSammari, and VP of Sales at GSMA, Sarah Wiggin.

Applab also entered a strategic digital and media partnership with Mazaji FM. The agreement was signed by AlMutasim AlSammari, Managing Partner, Applab and Hamad AlJabiri, General Manager, Mazaji FM.

“This marks Applab's second year exhibiting at MWC Doha, and this year is particularly special for us," said AlMutasim AlSammari, Managing Partner, Applab.

He further added, "We are also proud to partner with Mazaji FM, bringing our digital expertise to one of Qatar's leading media voices and working together to reach new audiences across the country."