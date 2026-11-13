Startup Qatar Unveils New Programme To Strengthen Startup Readiness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Invest Qatar, the country's investment promotion agency, launched 'Road to Web Summit Qatar 2027', a new programme under the Startup Qatar initiative, designed to prepare high-potential startups for stronger commercial and investor engagement ahead of Web Summit Qatar 2027.

Announced on the sidelines of Web Summit Lisbon, the new programme has been developed in collaboration with Web Summit and key stakeholders across Qatar's startup ecosystem.

It will feature a focused, two-day bootcamp combining targeted coaching with live Web Summit-style simulation.

Participating startups will receive tailored support in pitch development, go-to-market strategy, media readiness, event profile optimisation and investor meeting planning.

The initiative will bring together a select cohort of 10 to 15 high-potential startups emerging from Qatar's national innovation and entrepreneurship programmes, consolidating them into a high-performance group focused on Web Summit Qatar 2027.

Chief Strategy Officer of Invest Qatar, Dr. Hamad Rashid Al-Naimi, said:“Road to Web Summit Qatar 2027 is designed to help promising startups turn global exposure into meaningful commercial outcomes. "By combining focused coaching with practical preparation, the programme will equip founders to engage investors with confidence, communicate their growth potential clearly and pursue partnerships that support international scale.”

The initiative aligns with Startup Qatar's broader efforts to strengthen the commercial readiness of startups and connect high-potential companies with investors, strategic partners and international growth opportunities. Key partners in the programme include the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Government Communications Office, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

The 2027 edition is expected to bring together more than 30,000 attendees, 1,500 startups and 800 investors, alongside global technology companies, media organisations and ecosystem partners.

Participating startups can access investor meetings, masterclasses, mentorship, networking and other event activations designed to connect founders with investors, customers, partners and international media.

The new programme builds on Invest Qatar's ongoing efforts to advance entrepreneurship and support startup growth. These include the launch of the Venture Capital (VC) Funding Module on the Invest Qatar Gateway, developed in collaboration with QIA, to connect startups with investment opportunities and participating VC funds, many of which are backed by QIA through its $3bn Fund of Funds programme.