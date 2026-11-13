Bogdan-Martin Re-Elected ITU Chief As Deputy's Election Heads To Third Round In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

DOHA: Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) yesterday overwhelmingly re-elected Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States as Secretary-General for a second four-year term, reaffirming their confidence in her leadership as the UN specialised agency for digital technologies charts its future amid rapid technological transformation.

Bogdan-Martin secured 164 votes out of 173 cast during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), currently underway at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, where representatives of Member States are gathering to determine the organisation's leadership, strategic priorities and financial direction for the next four years.

Her re-election comes as the ITU intensifies efforts to expand global digital connectivity, strengthen cybersecurity, promote responsible innovation and ensure that emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), benefit countries worldwide.

Expressing gratitude to Member States for renewing their confidence in her leadership, Bogdan-Martin pledged to accelerate efforts towards universal digital inclusion while strengthening the organisation's capacity to respond to emerging technological challenges.

“I am deeply honoured for the trust ITU Member States have placed in me to serve a second term as Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union,” Bogdan-Martin said.

“The digital world has changed dramatically in four years, and it will change even faster going forward. Our job is to make sure that change works for everyone, especially the 2 billion who are unconnected. Together, we can make sure the digital future leaves no one behind.”

Bogdan-Martin, who was first elected Secretary-General in 2022 and assumed office in January 2023, has more than three decades of experience in international telecommunications policy.

Before becoming Secretary-General, she served as Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau from 2018 to 2022, becoming the first woman elected to that position. She subsequently made history as the first woman to lead the ITU.

Her first term coincided with significant developments in telecommunications, including the rapid advancement of AI, expansion of satellite-based communications and growing international concerns over cybersecurity and digital infrastructure resilience.

Under her leadership, the ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition surpassed $120bn in commitments aimed at expanding global connectivity and accelerating sustainable digital transformation.

The organisation also broadened its engagement with the private sector, academia and civil society, bringing its membership network to more than 1,000 organisations alongside its 194 Member States.

Looking ahead, Bogdan-Martin has identified connecting the estimated two billion people who remain offline as a central priority of her second term.

Her agenda also includes promoting inclusive access to emerging technologies, strengthening digital resilience, advancing cybersecurity cooperation and expanding digital skills development.

Meanwhile, the election for ITU Deputy Secretary-General remained undecided yesterday after none of the three candidates secured the required majority in two rounds of voting.

Stephen Bereaux of the Bahamas emerged as the frontrunner in the second round, receiving 65 votes, followed by Carlos Baigorri of Brazil with 56 and Adel Darwish of Bahrain with 54.

A total of 175 Member States participated in the second round, with 88 votes required to secure victory.

In the opening round, Bereaux secured 59 votes, Baigorri received 56 and Darwish obtained 55. With 170 Member States participating, the required majority stood at 86 votes. The inconclusive results prompted the scheduling of a third round for today, Friday, November 13, at 9am Doha time.

The leadership elections form a major part of PP-26, the ITU's highest decision-making conference, which continues in Doha until November 27.

Member States will also elect three bureau directors, followed by elections for the 12-member Radio Regulations Board and the 48-seat ITU Council, which oversees the organisation between Plenipotentiary Conferences.