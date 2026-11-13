Qatar Health Congress 2026 Opens With Over 1,500 Experts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In the presence of Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Qatar Health Congress 2026 officially opened yesterday.

Organised by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the congress has brought together more than 1,500 physicians, specialists, healthcare leaders and public health experts from Qatar, the Gulf region, and around the world.

The congress, which runs until 14 November at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, serves as a scientific and professional platform that brings together local, regional and international expertise to promote knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration across a wide range of healthcare disciplines. It also provides an opportunity to discuss best practices and innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing the quality of healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

Chief Medical Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr Khalid Mohammed Al Jelham, said:“Qatar Health Congress 2026 reflects Hamad Medical Corporation's ongoing commitment to investing in knowledge, innovation and capacity building, while drawing on local, regional and international expertise to advance healthcare services. The congress provides an important platform that brings together leading experts and specialists to discuss the latest scientific developments and evidence-based practices, contributing to enhanced quality of care, patient safety and improved health outcomes.”

Pre-conference workshops and training courses were held on 11 November at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre, part of Hamad Medical Corporation.

The congress also offers participants the opportunity to network and exchange knowledge and expertise with more than 200 experts and specialists from the region and around the world in the fields of emergency medicine, trauma surgery and related specialties, further strengthening professional and scientific collaboration and supporting the exchange of best practices at both regional and international levels.

Co-Chair of the Congress Organising Committee and Director of the Department of Medical Education, Dr Abdullatif Al Khal, said:“Qatar Health Congress 2026 provides an outstanding opportunity for healthcare professionals from Qatar, the region and around the world to learn and exchange expertise. The diversity of the scientific programme, with its lectures, workshops, interactive sessions and scientific research presentations, reflects the importance of continuing medical education in keeping pace with rapid developments in healthcare and translating knowledge and innovation into practices that directly enhance the quality of patient care.

“The congress is distinguished by its focus on patient-centred care across surgical specialties, trauma and emergency medicine, as well as the application of artificial intelligence in support of these fields. It also features the participation of medical students from 22 countries in scientific competitions.”

The congress programme also features a range of events, including a live simulation exercise on major incident and disaster response conducted by the HMC Ambulance Service.

The exercise showcased the preparedness of medical teams, coordination mechanisms, rapid response procedures and the management of large-scale incidents in accordance with international best practices.

Qatar Health Congress 2026 is being delivered in collaboration with a number of leading international organisations and institutions, including the World Society of Emergency Surgery (WSES), the World Congress of Trauma and Emergency Leagues (WCTEL), the Eastern Mediterranean Trauma Round Table (EMTRT), the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO-EMRO), and the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Programme for the Middle East and North Africa Region.