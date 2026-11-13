Empower 2026 Opens To Promote Youth Role In Peace And Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The 17th Empower youth conference opened in Doha yesterday under the theme“Youth Leading for Peace and Security,” bringing together 250 young people from Qatar.

Organised by Education Above All Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the three-day conference runs through November 14.

It aims to amplify youth voices, strengthen leadership and advocacy skills, and feed their recommendations into regional discussions on youth, peace and security.

It also brings together policymakers, UN representatives, civil society organizations, academics and international youth representatives to explore ways to expand youth participation in peacebuilding and decision-making.

Speaking at the opening, Education Above All Foundation Chief Economic Empowerment Officer, Mana Mohammed Al Ansari said young people must be active partners in decision-making and sustainable development, rather than merely participants in discussions.

He noted that despite being among those most affected by conflict and instability, young people remain largely excluded from discussions on peace, security and their communities' future.

Participation gives them a voice, he said, while leadership gives that voice real influence.

Al Ansari stressed that education is fundamental to empowering individuals and communities, providing the knowledge and confidence needed to make decisions and assume responsibility.

He expressed hope that the conference would generate fresh ideas on youth roles in peace, security and development, build lasting partnerships between young people and decision-makers, and produce clear commitments translated into practical action.

He said young people need not only a seat at the table but also the opportunity to shape agendas, influence decisions and lead solutions.

For his part, Director of the Ministry of Sports and Youth's Youth Affairs Department Fawaz Al Musifri said youth empowerment must go beyond providing opportunities to participate to involving young people in developing ideas, proposing solutions and shaping decisions.

He said the conference theme reflects Qatar's approach to promoting dialogue, peace and cooperation among peoples.

Al Musifri added that Doha is hosting the event in implementation of a decision by the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports and as part of efforts to advance the Arab Strategy for Peace and Security.

He urged participants to propose practical, actionable solutions to the challenges facing their communities.

The three-day program features dialogue sessions and interactive activities to develop leadership and advocacy skills, culminating in recommendations under the“Empower 2026 Youth Declaration.”

This edition also gives youth committees a role in setting the theme, selecting topics and designing the program, ensuring discussions reflect participants' priorities and aspirations.

The conference is part of Education Above All Foundation's efforts and those of its partners to expand youth participation in development and community affairs and support more peaceful, secure and sustainable societies.