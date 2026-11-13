Government Services Centres Complete Over 49,000 Transactions In Oct

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Entities operating across Qatar's Government Services Centres achieved a notable operational milestone last month, completing 49,271 transactions, according to monthly performance data published by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) yesterday.

The figures highlight state institutions' ongoing commitment to improving administrative efficiency and delivering streamlined public services in line with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy.

Among the twelve participating government entities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led all institutions in transaction volume, completing 16,940 services while recording 1,815 customer feedback surveys.

The Ministry of Justice ranked second with 10,560 completed services and 1,402 surveys, followed closely by the Ministry of Labour in third place with 7,143 services and 482 surveys. Substantial transaction volumes were also recorded by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which processed 6,108 services alongside 784 surveys, and CGB, which completed 4,396 services and gathered 695 surveys.

Additional contributions across the centres included the General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) with 1,045 services and 151 surveys, the Ministry of Social Development and Family with 954 services and 110 surveys, and the Ministry of Municipality with 822 services and 151 surveys.

Rounding out the institutional tally were the Qatar Central Securities Depository (Edaa) with 520 services and 76 surveys, the Supreme Judiciary Council with 382 services and 61 surveys, Qatar Development Bank with 272 services and 35 surveys, and the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority with 129 services and seven surveys.

CGB stated,“This reflects government entities' commitment to delivering effective services that help enhance operational efficiency and achieve the goals of the Third National Development Strategy.”

Across the seven regional Government Services Centers, the Al Hilal branch handled the highest volume of public transactions, completing 21,273 services and collecting 2,161 surveys. Al Rayyan followed as the second-busiest center with 14,343 completed services and 1,508 surveys, while Al Wakrah recorded 4,713 services and 671 surveys.

The Pearl Services Centre processed 4,263 services with 544 surveys, Rawdat Al Hamama completed 3,364 services with 588 surveys, Al Khor recorded 1,266 services with 284 surveys, and Al Shamal completed 49 services alongside 13 customer surveys.

The CGB also lauded the top-performing staff members across each participating entity for upholding rigorous quality standards. Leading the individual tallies for completed transactions were Aisha Ahmed Al-Kandari of the Ministry of Labour with 1,561 services; Latifa Ali Al-Hajri of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 1,322 services; and Maryam Ali Abdullah of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with 918 services.

Other recognised high-achieving employees included Anwar Mohammed Al-Ruwaili of the Ministry of Justice with 431 services; Haya Jaber Al-Nabit of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau with 421 services; and Tamam Yousef Siam of Edaa with 315 services.

“This performance reflects the delivery of services to the highest quality standards and underscores the efforts made to enhance efficiency in government work, supporting the achievement of the Third National Development Strategy,” the Bureau added.