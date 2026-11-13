Hamad Trauma Center To Operate As Gulf House Of Expertise In Injury Prevention

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud attended yesterday the signing ceremony of an agreement to establish a Gulf House of Expertise in the field of injury prevention and emergency care.

The agreement was concluded between the Ministry of Public Health, represented by the Hamad Trauma Center of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and the Gulf Health Council, represented by the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The agreement was signed by Head of the Trauma, Vascular Surgery and General Surgery Sections, Hamad Medical Corporation, Sheikh Dr. Hassan bin Ali Al Thani and Director General of the GCC Health Council H E Suleiman bin Saleh Al Dakhil. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Qatar Health Conference, held this year under the theme 'Advancing Surgical Care Through Integration and Innovation'.

Under the agreement, the Hamad Trauma Center operates as a Gulf House of Expertise in injury prevention, trauma care, and emergency care. In this capacity, it will foster cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and build health capacities across the GCC, while providing technical and scientific support to the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Areas of cooperation also include supporting the development of trauma care systems across GCC member states and enhancing the readiness of healthcare personnel to respond to emergencies. These efforts aim to elevate the quality of healthcare services, improve patient outcomes, and reduce injury-related mortality and disability.

Minister Al Mahmoud affirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening Gulf health cooperation and integration, as well as leveraging distinguished expertise across member states to enhance the readiness and continuous development of the Gulf health system to protect and promote the health of GCC citizens.

For his part, H E Suleiman bin Saleh Al Dakhil, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Minister, for his patronage of the signing ceremony and his ongoing support for joint Gulf health action.

Head of the Trauma, Vascular Surgery and General Surgery Sections at Hamad Medical Corporation, Sheikh Dr. Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, stated:“The accreditation of the Hamad Trauma Center as a House of Expertise affiliated with the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control marks an important milestone that reinforces the role of the State of Qatar and Hamad Medical Corporation in advancing trauma care and injury prevention systems across GCC states. Through this collaboration, we will share our expertise, support capacity building, and develop training programmes, clinical guidelines, and research to improve the quality of trauma and emergency services and improve health outcomes in the region.”

The Hamad Trauma Center is recognised as a leading specialised facility in trauma care, operating an integrated system that encompasses ambulance services, acute clinical interventions, rehabilitation, scientific research, and injury prevention programmes. Designated as a World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Center for Trauma System Development, the center leverages its expertise to support regional and international health initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control seeks to strengthen coordination, build institutional knowledge, and generate scientific evidence across GCC member states. Its efforts focus on advancing disease and injury prevention, bolstering health emergency preparedness and response, and developing healthcare capacities in the GCC.